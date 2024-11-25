Wyatt Coffey kicks off relationship with JS Racing & Development with win at Screven

SYLVANIA, Ga. (Nov. 25, 2024) – The new relationship between Jeff Smith’s JS Racing & Development and rising star Wyatt Coffey got off to a fast start Saturday night at Screven Motorsports Park.

Competing in the 602 Bandit class during the Georgia State Outlaw Championship, Coffey piloted the No. 2 602 Late Model to victory in his first night working with JS Racing & Development.

“I feel great being able to win in my first night racing with Jeff and Zack Smith,” said the 11-year-old Coffey. “To be able to work with someone like Jeff and to be able to learn from him is incredible. I’m so glad we could win in our first night together and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

Coffey qualified fourth for the 15-lap feature, setting him up for a strong run once the green flag waved at the third-mile clay oval.

He moved into third on the opening lap and was second by lap five before making the race-winning pass on the ninth circuit. He would go on to lead the remainder of the event, crossing the finishing line first with a comfortable 1.816-second buffer on the runner up.

The win signifies the start of a new partnership for Coffey, who will work with JS Racing & Development as he continues his ascent up the racing ranks following a successful season that saw Coffey win multiple championships and countless races.

JS Racing & Development is led by veteran Dirt Late Model competitor Jeff Smith and his son Zack Smith. Jeff Smith is the son of legendary dirt racing star Freddy Smith. A winner with both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Jeff Smith is excited to work with Coffey and help guide him as he navigates his way up the racing ranks.

“The opportunity to mentor and coach people in racing has intrigued me for a long time. I have done it in the past and really enjoyed it,” said Jeff Smith. “This was my 40th year behind the wheel and I have been involved in racing my whole life with my Dad and Grandfather. To be able to share my knowledge and experience with others is very satisfying.

“Having the opportunity to meet Wyatt through Tonya at MPM Marketing was perfect timing. Wyatt has accumulated quite a list of accomplishments already at such a young age. I’m looking forward to helping him continue to progress in his racing endeavors.”

Wyatt Coffey would like to thank Longhorn by Wesley Page, his mom, dad, poppy, Jeff, Zack and RE, Tonya McCallister and MPM Marketing, along with his sponsors Coltman Farms Racing, Atlanta Paving & Concrete Construction Inc., ArborLife Professional Tree Care, United Tire & Auto, Bradley’s Trucking, R&M Automotive, Bennett’s Hometown Garage, Payne’s Enterprises, Todd Rental, Mt. View Auto Sales, Checkered Flag Graffix, CB Industries and Triple R Cattle.

