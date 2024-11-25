NASCAR Racing Experience Announces “Monday After the Race” Schedule for Fans to Drive a Real NASCAR Race Car

CHARLOTTE, NC (November 25, 2024) – Driving 101, which operates the NASCAR Racing Experience, is excited to launch its brand-new “Monday After the Race” program, offering race fans the ultimate opportunity to drive a real NASCAR race car the day after attending a NASCAR race. Starting in 2025, this exclusive program will be available at select speedways, giving fans the chance to continue their race weekend excitement by getting behind the wheel themselves.

This unique experience allows fans to take the track just 24 hours after witnessing NASCAR action live. The same speedways where they cheered on their favorite drivers will be opened up for fans to feel the rush of driving a real NASCAR race car on the very track where the pros competed the day before.

“We’re thrilled to offer the ‘Monday After the Race’ experience,” said Robert Lutz, President and CEO of NASCAR Racing Experience. “There’s nothing like attending a NASCAR race, but now we’re giving fans a chance to take it a step further. Imagine the thrill of driving the same track, in your favorite race car, right after watching the pros in action. It’s the perfect way to top off a race weekend.”

The “Monday After the Race” program will be available at several major speedways, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Texas Motor Speedway, among others. Spots are limited and expected to fill quickly, so early booking is encouraged. For more information on participating tracks, schedules, and booking details, visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com.

About NASCAR Racing Experience: NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. There’s no lead car to follow and drivers race without an instructor alongside. The drivers compete in real NASCAR race cars driven by NASCAR drivers including Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs and Corey Lajoie, among others.

Reservations can be made at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com. Gift Cards are available for any amount and never expire. The customer service department is available seven days a week. NASCAR Racing Experience programs are conducted at 17 race tracks across the United States and offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports themed events. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com.