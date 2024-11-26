Toni Breidinger joins TRICON Garage for first full-time Truck campaign in 2025

Toni Breidinger will elevate her racing status to a new height in 2025 by joining TRICON Garage for her first full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign in 2025.

For her rookie Truck season, Breidinger will be driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, an entry that was formerly piloted by Dean Thompson, and receive partnership support from CELSIUS, Raising Cane’s and Sunoco.

The news comes as Breidinger, a 25-year-old racer from San Francisco, California, is coming off her second full-time season in the ARCA Menards Series, where she drove for Venturini Motorsports. Through 20-scheduled events, she recorded 11 top-10 results, an average-finishing result of 12.2 and a career-best fourth-place result in the final standings.

“Racing full-time with TRICON is a dream for me. It’s been a 15-year process to get here but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it,” Breidinger said. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it wasn’t for Toyota, Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco. I’m beyond grateful to have these partners and team in my corner to take this next step in my career.”

Breidinger, who grew up competing in go-karts, claimed the USAC Speed2 Western US Asphalt Midget Series Rookie-of-the-Year title in 2014 before she claimed the championship two years later. In 2018, Breidinger made her first three career starts in the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsports. Since then, she made a total of 65 career starts in the ARCA division in five seasons (2018 & 2021-24). Throughout her starts, she recorded four top-five results and 27 top-10 results, with her best result being a third-place run at Kansas Seedway in September 2023.

During the 2023 season, Breidinger made her Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway while driving the No. 1 Toyota entry for TRICON Garage, where she finished in a career-best 15th place. She made two additional Truck starts with TRICON throughout the 2023 season before she made her recent series’ start at Daytona International Speedway in February 2024, where she finished 27th.

Breidinger’s addition to TRICON’s 2025 Truck Series lineup adds another missing piece to the team’s roster as Corey Heim and Tanner Gray were already announced to return for next year’s Truck season. Additional plans for TRICON’s driver lineup and Dean Thompson have yet to be determined.

With her plans for next season set, Toni Breidinger’s first full-time campaign in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway to commence the 2025 racing season. The event is scheduled to occur on February 14 and air at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.