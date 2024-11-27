WINNER-TAKE-ALL FINAL ROUND LEADS TO GREG ANDERSON’S MOST MEANINGFUL NHRA PRO STOCK TITLE

Pro Stock’s all-time wins leader caps 2024 season with unbelievable comeback, sixth title and 106th career win

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 27, 2024) – Greg Anderson has enjoyed as much success as nearly everyone in NHRA history. But this year’s sixth Pro Stock championship might have been the most meaningful accomplishment of his stellar career.

Anderson got the situation he longed craved for – a winner-take-all final round in Pomona – and the veteran delivered in a major way, defeating KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn in a thriller with a run of 6.501-seconds at 211.30 mph in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro to narrowly defeat Glenn’s 6.516.

It handed the driver with the most wins in Pro Stock history (106) an unbelievable moment in a situation many would have thought improbable just few short weeks prior. As he’s been prone to do throughout his championship career, Anderson found another level when he needed it, warding off the young talent for one more year and winning a championship he said meant more than any of the previous five.

“I definitely feel that way,” Anderson said. “Our class is in good shape, that’s the good news. We’ve got so many young guns who can drive the wheels off these things and they’re racing for wins and championships. Yes, they’re trying to push me out the door, but I’m dragging my feet. People ask me when I’m going to quit and I’ll quit when I can’t win anymore. Apparently, I can’t quit yet. It’s not going to be tomorrow.”

With his sixth world championship, Anderson ties longtime rival Erica Enders and legend Warren Johnson for the second-most titles in Pro Stock history. This one will certainly go down as one of the most remarkable, as both young standouts Glenn and Aaron Stanfield seemed to take control this season and during the Countdown to the Championship.

Anderson won early, taking victories in Phoenix and the 4-Wide race in Charlotte, the latter which handed him the points lead. That only lasted a race, but Anderson stayed in the top four throughout the regular season as his car took a handful of No. 1 qualifiers. He lost in the final round at Bristol and then entered the Countdown to the Championship third in points.

Anderson advanced to the semifinals at the first three playoff races and then made it to the finals in both Dallas and Las Vegas, qualifying No. 1 at both races. Each race ended in defeat, though, as the championship seemed to be slipping from his grasp.

Stanfield won in Vegas, taking over the points lead with Glenn not far behind. Anderson knew he needed Pomona magic and, lo and behold, everything seemed to go his way at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals. He qualified No. 1 and then the eliminations ladder broke down almost perfectly, as Anderson could potentially face Stanfield in the semifinals and Glenn in the finals.

He knew if he won the race the championship was his and the veteran went to work, dipping into the 6.40s during the first three rounds on Sunday. That included an impressive 6.488 against Stanfield, setting up the incredible teammate versus teammate, winner-take-all scenario in the final round. Anderson had just enough to track down Glenn, ensuring the veterans still had the final say in the class. Since 2018, either Anderson or Enders have won every Pro Stock title, with Anderson winning twice in that span.

“I had been struggling the last 3-4 months. I had not been able to close the deal,” Anderson said. “I’ve had a great, great car and couldn’t win a race. We kept working and kept dreaming that we could get one and (Pomona) was that day. My car was flawless and I didn’t screw it up driving, we got four win lights and a championship and I just about can’t believe it. I’ve been thinking about this scenario for the last week-and-a-half and it came true.

“I love racing at Pomona and it’s a perfect place to end it all. I was happy to be part of that final round. I just got it done and had a great hot rod. It was a great team win. Dallas was deadly on the tree all weekend and thank goodness I just did enough.”

The dramatics of the final round carried Anderson to an unreal 15th win at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, and he finished 2024 with three wins, six finals and eight No. 1 qualifiers.

By winning his sixth world title, he also gave KB Titan Racing its 10th overall championship, a spectacular number that will have a chance to grow in 2025. Anderson beamed with joy following his Pomona triumph, praising all the people who have made his wonderful career possible.

“We’ve built a heck of an organization here,” Anderson said. “The thing I’m most proud of is putting this race team together. Ken Black handed it to me and that’s what I’m most proud of, the people I’ve surrounded myself with. People are everything and I’ve got a great bunch of them. This team dug in and we persevered at the end. I’m just a lucky man. All the support means everything to me.”

The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins March 6-9 with the NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway. For more information about NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

