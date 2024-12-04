TOYOTA TO CONCLUDE NHRA INVOVLEMENT FOLLOWING 2025 SEASON

Featured HeadlineNHRA

PLANO, Texas (December 4, 2024) – After over two decades of on-track success, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) will conclude its participation in NHRA Drag Racing competition following the upcoming 2025 season.

“Our NHRA Drag Racing involvement has brought much success and pride across our entire organization,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, motorsports, TMNA. “Our NHRA drivers and teams have truly become part of our Toyota family. We look forward to competing for more wins and championships with our supported teams in the upcoming season, and we will work diligently along the way to make sure each team and driver have the tools necessary to compete at the highest level for the years to come.”

Toyota currently provides its NHRA teams with tow vehicles, along with engineering, technology and trackside support through TRD U.S.A., which will continue through the balance of the 2025 season. Toyota partners with AB Motorsports, DC Motorsports, Kalitta Motorsports, Ron Capps Motorsports, SCAG Racing’s Top Fuel program and Torrence Racing.

TMNA first entered NHRA Drag Racing competition in 2002 and won for the first time at the Winternationals in March of 2004. Since then, Toyota has captured over 200 race wins, 12 world championships, including back-to-back titles in Top Fuel with Doug Kalitta and Antron Brown, and enters 2025 with a 43-race final round consecutive streak. Toyota has also held the official car of the NHRA title since 2014 and won its first manufacturers cup championship this year.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

