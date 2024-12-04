TOYOTA TO CONCLUDE NHRA INVOVLEMENT FOLLOWING 2025 SEASON

PLANO, Texas (December 4, 2024) – After over two decades of on-track success, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) will conclude its participation in NHRA Drag Racing competition following the upcoming 2025 season.

“Our NHRA Drag Racing involvement has brought much success and pride across our entire organization,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, motorsports, TMNA. “Our NHRA drivers and teams have truly become part of our Toyota family. We look forward to competing for more wins and championships with our supported teams in the upcoming season, and we will work diligently along the way to make sure each team and driver have the tools necessary to compete at the highest level for the years to come.”

Toyota currently provides its NHRA teams with tow vehicles, along with engineering, technology and trackside support through TRD U.S.A., which will continue through the balance of the 2025 season. Toyota partners with AB Motorsports, DC Motorsports, Kalitta Motorsports, Ron Capps Motorsports, SCAG Racing’s Top Fuel program and Torrence Racing.

TMNA first entered NHRA Drag Racing competition in 2002 and won for the first time at the Winternationals in March of 2004. Since then, Toyota has captured over 200 race wins, 12 world championships, including back-to-back titles in Top Fuel with Doug Kalitta and Antron Brown, and enters 2025 with a 43-race final round consecutive streak. Toyota has also held the official car of the NHRA title since 2014 and won its first manufacturers cup championship this year.

