Austin Beers, Burt Myers announced as first participants for 2025 Road to Daytona program

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (December 3, 2024) – The first two participants to the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Road to Daytona program have been named, representing both the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

Three-time winner Austin Beers will represent the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in the two-day pre-race practice session at Daytona International Speedway on January 9 and 10, the prelude to the season-opening Daytona ARCA 200. Beers, 21, from Northampton, Pennsylvania, scored his first Whelen Modified Tour win at Richmond Raceway in 2023 and backed it up with his second win later in the season at Lancaster Speedway in New York, which he would go on to repeat in 2024.

Eleven-time Bowman-Gray Stadium Modified champion Burt Myers will represent the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. In 1999, at age 23, Myers became the youngest-ever Modified champion at Bowman-Gray, and he’s added another ten titles in the years since including in 2024. He is also a 19-time winner and two-time champion in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour. Myers is the grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Billy Myers, and the son of Gary Myers, himself a 38-time Modified winner at Bowman-Gray and the 1996 NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion.

A total of seven drivers representing the ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, and ASA Southern Super Series will share cars prepared by 1995 ARCA Menards Series champion Andy Hillenburg throughout the two-day session. Each driver will have an opportunity to run approximately 100 miles at speeds approaching 190 miles per hour.

The ARCA Menards Series Road to Daytona has seen several participants matriculate from the pre-race practice runs to competing at Daytona and battling for and winning NASCAR national series championships. Former participants include 2023 ARCA Menards Series winner at Daytona Greg Van Alst, 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore, ARCA Menards Series race winner Travis Braden, and 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series rookie of the year Layne Riggs.

Live timing and scoring data will be available throughout the two days of track activity, scheduled to run from 10 am through 5 pm, at ARCARacing.com. Saturday, February 11, has been established

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season will kick off with the 62nd Annual Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15. The race will be televised live on FOX starting at 12 noon ET; the race will also be broadcast nationwide on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network.