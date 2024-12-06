2025 ARCA Menards Series East and West Schedules Announced

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (Dec. 6, 2024) – The 2025 schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West have been announced, with eight races slated for the East and a dozen on tap for the West. The East will run four stand-alone races and four in combination with the ARCA Menards Series, while the West will run a single race in combination with the ARCA Menards Series.

The Highlights:

The East stand-alone races include the opener at Five Flags Speedway in March, a much-anticipated return to Rockingham Speedway in April, a return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the series’ home track at Flat Rock Speedway, both in May.

Four consecutive East combination races with the ARCA Menards Series will close the season at Dover Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July, Iowa Speedway in August, and Bristol Motor Speedway in September. All four events will be broadcast on FS1.

The West season will open with the first of two races at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in January; the second event at the high-banked half-mile will be the series’ only race in the month of June.

The West will feature conjunction races with the NASCAR national series at Phoenix Raceway in March, Sonoma Raceway in July, Portland International Raceway in August, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October, and again at Phoenix in November.

Tucson Speedway returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019 and Colorado National Speedway returns for the first time since 2021.

Tri-City Raceway returns to the schedule for the second consecutive year in August, and both All American Speedway and Madera Speedway return in September.

2025 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date Track, Location Time (ET) TV March 22 Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla. TBD Flo April 19 Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C. TBD Flo May 3 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn. TBD Flo May 17 Flat Rock Speedway, Flat Rock, Mich. TBD Flo July 18 Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. 5:00 PM FS1 July 25 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind. 5:00 PM FS1 Aug. 1 Iowa Speedway, Newton, Ia. 7:00 PM FS1 Sept. 11 Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. 5:30 PM FS1

2025 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date Track, Location Time (ET) TV Jan. 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. TBD Flo March 7 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. 8:00 PM FS1 April 5 Tucson Speedway, Tucson, Ariz. TBD Flo May 24 Colorado National Speedway, Erie, Colo. TBD Flo June 14 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. TBD Flo July 11 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. TBD Flo Aug. 9 Tri-City Raceway, W. Richland, Wash. TBD Flo Aug. 29 Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. TBD Flo Sept. 13 All American Speedway, Roseville, Calif. TBD Flo Sept. 27 Madera Speedway, Madera, Calif. TBD Flo Oct. 10 The Bullring at LVMS, Las Vegas, Nev. TBD Flo Nov. 1 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. TBD Flo

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Each stand-alone event for both ARCA Menards Series East and West will be streamed live on FloRacing; starting times will be announced when they are established.

For further information please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

