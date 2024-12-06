ARCAFeatured Headline

2025 ARCA Menards Series East and West Schedules Announced

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (Dec. 6, 2024) – The 2025 schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West have been announced, with eight races slated for the East and a dozen on tap for the West. The East will run four stand-alone races and four in combination with the ARCA Menards Series, while the West will run a single race in combination with the ARCA Menards Series.

The Highlights:

  • The East stand-alone races include the opener at Five Flags Speedway in March, a much-anticipated return to Rockingham Speedway in April, a return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the series’ home track at Flat Rock Speedway, both in May.
  • Four consecutive East combination races with the ARCA Menards Series will close the season at Dover Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July, Iowa Speedway in August, and Bristol Motor Speedway in September. All four events will be broadcast on FS1.
  • The West season will open with the first of two races at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in January; the second event at the high-banked half-mile will be the series’ only race in the month of June.
  • The West will feature conjunction races with the NASCAR national series at Phoenix Raceway in March, Sonoma Raceway in July, Portland International Raceway in August, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October, and again at Phoenix in November.
  • Tucson Speedway returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019 and Colorado National Speedway returns for the first time since 2021.
  • Tri-City Raceway returns to the schedule for the second consecutive year in August, and both All American Speedway and Madera Speedway return in September.

2025 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

DateTrack, LocationTime (ET)TV
March 22Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.TBDFlo
April 19Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.TBDFlo
May 3Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.TBDFlo
May 17Flat Rock Speedway, Flat Rock, Mich.TBDFlo
July 18Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.5:00 PMFS1
July 25Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind.5:00 PMFS1
Aug. 1Iowa Speedway, Newton, Ia.7:00 PMFS1
Sept. 11Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.5:30 PMFS1

2025 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

DateTrack, LocationTime (ET)TV
Jan. 25Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif.TBDFlo
March 7Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.8:00 PMFS1
April 5Tucson Speedway, Tucson, Ariz.TBDFlo
May 24Colorado National Speedway, Erie, Colo.TBDFlo
June 14Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif.TBDFlo
July 11Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.TBDFlo
Aug. 9Tri-City Raceway, W. Richland, Wash.TBDFlo
Aug. 29Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.TBDFlo
Sept. 13All American Speedway, Roseville, Calif.TBDFlo
Sept. 27Madera Speedway, Madera, Calif.TBDFlo
Oct. 10The Bullring at LVMS, Las Vegas, Nev.TBDFlo
Nov. 1Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.TBDFlo

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Each stand-alone event for both ARCA Menards Series East and West will be streamed live on FloRacing; starting times will be announced when they are established.

For further information please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

About ARCA
The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards
A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 341 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more. Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

