AO Racing Eyes Back-to-Back Titles with Fierce Lineup for 2025 IMSA Season

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (December 5, 2024) — AO Racing has officially confirmed its return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the 2025 season, bringing Rexy, the beloved Porsche 911 GT3 “Rawr,” back to the GTD PRO class. With an all-star lineup in place, the team is ready to defend its championship title. Laurin Heinrich, the 2024 Drivers’ Champion returns to continue building on the success of last season. Joining him for the full campaign is Klaus Bachler, with two-time European Le Mans Series champion Alessio Picariello rounding out the trio for endurance rounds.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Porsche in the GTD Pro category for 2025,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “Winning the championship in our first year in such a highly competitive class still feels surreal, and we’re eager to carry that momentum into the new season. Laurin showcased his speed and competitiveness in Rexy throughout 2024, and with Klaus and Alessio joining him, we’re confident we have a strong lineup. The introduction of torque sensors is a new development for IMSA teams in GTD, but we’re optimistic that Porsche’s experience in 2024 will give us a strong foundation to stay competitive from the outset.”

AO Racing has become an immediate standout for Porsche success in a short time, proud to represent the German manufacturer in the highly competitive North American series. Their achievements included three victories (and three golden teeth for Rexy), along with the prestigious Michelin All Hands Award, recognizing the crew with the least time spent in pit lane.

The 2025 calendar will see the team’s GTD PRO squad return to the same 10 tracks as 2025, beginning with Daytona International Speedway for the Roar Before the 24 January 17-19. The Roar stands as the first official test of the new year before competitors dive into the Rolex 24 At Daytona January 13-16.

Laurin Heinrich

After clinching the 2024 title, I’m very happy to be back with AO Racing and Rexy. I enjoyed working with Klaus for one race last season, so I’m pleased to have him back, and with Alessio, we have another quick driver from the Porsche family. Personally, I’d love to accomplish my goal of winning one of “the big ones” such as Daytona, Sebring, and Petit. Thanks to AO Racing and Porsche for giving us such a strong package to come back and try to defend our title!

Klaus Bachler

I’m really excited to be back in IMSA, competing in the GTD Pro class. Partnering with AO is something I’m truly looking forward to. With Laurin and Alessio, I have two incredibly fast and smart teammates whom I respect and enjoy working with. A big thank you to Porsche Motorsport and AO for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait for the new season to start!

Alessio Picariello

I am very happy to join AO Racing, Laurin, and Klaus as the third Driver for the long races in IMSA. I respect them both a lot and I’m sure we will form a strong trio together with the whole crew in order to fight for those big trophies. I am also looking forward to jumping into the now-iconic Rexy!

About AO Racing

Founded in 2022 by PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette, AO Racing has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of professional sports car racing. With an unwavering commitment to on-track excellence and fan engagement, AO Racing commands attention with its fun liveries and fan-friendly presence, becoming a dynamic force in the sport. Central to AO Racing’s success is its unique blend of performance and personality. The iconic liveries of “Rexy” and “Roxy,” the T-Rex Porsche 911 GT3 Rawrs and “Spike” the LMP2 Dragon have captivated fans worldwide, earning AO Racing a dedicated following. With a focus on making racing accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts of all ages, AO Racing has become a beloved favorite among motorsport lovers. The team has a global footprint, with strong efforts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. With passion, precision, and a touch of flair, AO Racing is writing the next chapter in the annals of motorsport history.