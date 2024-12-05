CrowdStrike Racing by APR Takes Aim at Rolex 24

George Kurtz to drive CrowdStrike Racing by APR ORECA 07 LMP2 at Daytona

Toby Sowery, Malthe Jakobsen, Colton Herta to join Kurtz in No. 04 prototype

CrowdStrike Racing by APR seeks first win after consecutive runner-up finishes

AUSTIN, Texas (December 5, 2024) – CrowdStrike Racing by APR (Algarve Pro Racing) is returning to the high banks of Daytona International Speedway for the biggest prize in North American sports car racing – the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

For the third consecutive year, George Kurtz will be part of the LMP2 grid for the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He is teaming with Colton Herta, Toby Sowery and Malthe Jakobsen as the CrowdStrike by APR team aims for its first Rolex 24 victory.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR have finished as class runners-up by a combined 6.816 seconds the last two years at Daytona. Notably, in 2023, CrowdStrike by APR was part of the closest finish in the 61-year history of the Rolex 24, missing the win by a razor-thin 0.016 seconds.

This year’s race marks Kurtz’s fifth Rolex 24 appearance, with prior starts in the LMP2 and LMP3 prototype classes. Both Sowery and Jakobsen made their Rolex 24 debuts last year, delivering standout performances. Jakobsen was the second-fastest LMP2 driver in the race, trailing only then-teammate Colin Braun. Jakobsen carried that momentum into last month’s IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona, where he topped the LMP2 field over two days.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR is continuing its preparations for the 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona, scheduled for January 25-26. The team will participate in the three-day Roar Before the 24 on January 17-19.

For more information, visit CrowdStrikeRacing.com. Follow #CrowdStrikeRacing

on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.

CrowdStrike by APR Team Quotes

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike by APR Driver: “Daytona is a benchmark for endurance racing, and I’m excited to return with CrowdStrike Racing by APR for another shot at the Rolex 24. Over the past two years, we’ve been incredibly close to victory, and that fuels our determination. The November test showed the power of our team, with Malthe and Toby delivering exceptional speed and consistency. I’m confident we’re ready to rise to the challenge and aim for the top.”

Stewart Cox, Team Principal, Algarve Pro Racing: “Nobody goes into a series like the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship or an individual race like the Rolex 24 At Daytona to finish second, and it’s demoralising when you miss out on the victory after 24 hours. Having finished runner-up the last two years, CrowdStrike Racing by APR has done even more preparation in readiness for the 2025 edition of the Rolex 24 and, from a team perspective, we feel we’re a little further down the road. We will once again be among some really strong team-driver combinations, but we have the car and line-up to win it and just have to join the dots. We’ve got a job to do!”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk — endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities. Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.