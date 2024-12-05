IMSA

CrowdStrike Racing by APR Takes Aim at Rolex 24

By Official Release
3 Minute Read
  • George Kurtz to drive CrowdStrike Racing by APR ORECA 07 LMP2 at Daytona
  • Toby Sowery, Malthe Jakobsen, Colton Herta to join Kurtz in No. 04 prototype
  • CrowdStrike Racing by APR seeks first win after consecutive runner-up finishes

AUSTIN, Texas (December 5, 2024) – CrowdStrike Racing by APR (Algarve Pro Racing) is returning to the high banks of Daytona International Speedway for the biggest prize in North American sports car racing – the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

For the third consecutive year, George Kurtz will be part of the LMP2 grid for the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He is teaming with Colton Herta, Toby Sowery and Malthe Jakobsen as the CrowdStrike by APR team aims for its first Rolex 24 victory.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR have finished as class runners-up by a combined 6.816 seconds the last two years at Daytona. Notably, in 2023, CrowdStrike by APR was part of the closest finish in the 61-year history of the Rolex 24, missing the win by a razor-thin 0.016 seconds.

This year’s race marks Kurtz’s fifth Rolex 24 appearance, with prior starts in the LMP2 and LMP3 prototype classes. Both Sowery and Jakobsen made their Rolex 24 debuts last year, delivering standout performances. Jakobsen was the second-fastest LMP2 driver in the race, trailing only then-teammate Colin Braun. Jakobsen carried that momentum into last month’s IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona, where he topped the LMP2 field over two days.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR is continuing its preparations for the 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona, scheduled for January 25-26. The team will participate in the three-day Roar Before the 24 on January 17-19.

For more information, visit CrowdStrikeRacing.com. Follow #CrowdStrikeRacing

on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.

CrowdStrike by APR Team Quotes

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike by APR Driver: “Daytona is a benchmark for endurance racing, and I’m excited to return with CrowdStrike Racing by APR for another shot at the Rolex 24. Over the past two years, we’ve been incredibly close to victory, and that fuels our determination. The November test showed the power of our team, with Malthe and Toby delivering exceptional speed and consistency. I’m confident we’re ready to rise to the challenge and aim for the top.”

Stewart Cox, Team Principal, Algarve Pro Racing: “Nobody goes into a series like the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship or an individual race like the Rolex 24 At Daytona to finish second, and it’s demoralising when you miss out on the victory after 24 hours. Having finished runner-up the last two years, CrowdStrike Racing by APR has done even more preparation in readiness for the 2025 edition of the Rolex 24 and, from a team perspective, we feel we’re a little further down the road. We will once again be among some really strong team-driver combinations, but we have the car and line-up to win it and just have to join the dots. We’ve got a job to do!”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk — endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities. Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team End Year with Hardware Haul at Jerez de le Frontera World Finals
Next article
AO Racing Eyes Back-to-Back Titles with Fierce Lineup for 2025 IMSA Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Connor Mosack inks full time Truck ride with McAnally Hilgemann Racing for 2025 season
02:51
Video thumbnail
Bobby Allison A legacy of victory, challenges, and resilience
08:59
Video thumbnail
Gio Ruggiero Joins TRICON for Rookie Campaign
00:59
Video thumbnail
Toni Breidinger joins TRICON Garage for first full time Truck campaign in 2025
02:43

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Mazda Tabs 2024 Whelen MX-5 Cup Champion Wagner for Heritage Collection at Sebring

Official Release -
The Mazda Heritage Collection will wrap up its 2024 competition season this weekend at the Mission Foods HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour in Florida.
Read more

Historic Sportscar Racing IMSA Classic to Debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona

Official Release -
The earliest golden eras of IMSA’s success will now share the spotlight at each year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona
Read more

Kaulig Racing Announces Progressive Roster Moves

Official Release -
The winds of change continue to sweep through Kaulig Racing, as it announced major competition leadership moves for the upcoming 2025 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season.
Read more

Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief lineup, technical director hiring for 2025 Cup season

Andrew Kim -
Trent Owens and Andrew Dickeson have been named crew chiefs for Kaulig Racing's Nos. 16 and 10 Chevrolet entries, respectively, while veteran engineer Mike Cook will be serving as the organization's technical director for the 2025 Cup Series season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category