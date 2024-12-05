BRENT SEXTON WRAPPED UP HIS 2024 SEASON AT THE TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX

(Lakeside, CA, December 4, 2023) A little over 10 months after it all began, Sexton Gatlin Racing’s Brent Sexton wrapped up the 2024 campaign on Thanksgiving weekend in the 83rd running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway. The veteran racer competed in the Inland Rigging Ultimate Sprint Car Series portion of the program.

The two-night show matched Lakeside, California-based Sexton against a stellar field of drivers from around the nation. Friday’s preliminary night saw 50 cars show up at the tiny 1/5 of a mile track on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Sexton, a 52-year-old Tennessee native, qualified fifth fastest in his group with a lap of 12.789. Powered by a former Rico Abreu Shaver 360 engine, the three-time lightning sprint car champion had a good starting position in his heat race on the inside of row three. Unfortunately, a tap with another car saw his right rear go flat. The deflation saw him finish 10th.

That flat tire meant that Brent had to go to one of the B mains. The race was only 12 laps long and would go by in the blink of an eye on the little track. Starting ninth in the 10-car field, the wily veteran had to finish third to transfer to the A main. The laps wound down quickly and Sexton drove his way to sixth. However, time ran out before he could get past three more cars, and he was done for the night.

The following evening, Brent had one shot at making the A-main. That came in one of the three B mains. It was a 12-lapper like Friday night, and he was starting ninth. However, this time he only had to get to fourth. Once again, he began passing cars and raced his way up to sixth. But like the night before, the laps ticked off quickly. Brent ended up two spots shy of the transfer. That ended his racing weekend and put wraps on his 2024 season.

SGR is already making plans for the 2025 campaign, with the first race of the year coming in February. If you would like to join the team for a fun, exciting ride on the sprint car trail, call Brent Sexton or email him at the contact information at the top of this release.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2024 season possible. East County Electric Works, Keys Brothers, BR Motorsports, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Valley Lubricant Services, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt.

Brent Sexton 2024 Results

2/24/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

3/1/24 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

3/2/24 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

3/8/24 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars 12th A Main

3/9/24 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars 16th A Main

3/16/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

3/23/24 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

4/6/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 17th A Main

4/20/24 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 25th A Main

4/20/24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

4/27/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

5/18/24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

5/25/24 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

6/1/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 10th A Main

6/8/24 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

6/22/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

7/6/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

7/13/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 9th A Main

7/20/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 7th B Main

8/10/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

8/31/24 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

9/1/24 Santa Maria Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 9th A Main

9/13/24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 7th A Main

9/14/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 14th A Main

9/21/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

10/18/24 Imperial Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

10/19/24 Imperial Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

11/1/24 Mohave Valley Raceway Western World Championships 18th B Main

11/2/24 Mohave Valley Raceway Western World Championships 10th B Main

11/29/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Turkey Night Grant Prix 6th B Main

11/30/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Turkey Night Grant Prix 6th B Main

Grant Sexton 2024 Results

2/24/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 18th A Main

3/8/24 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars 9th A Main

3/9/24 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars 5th A Main

3/16/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

3/23/24 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

4/6/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

4/20/24 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 16th A Main

4/27/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 19th A Main

5/11/24 Barona Speedway So Cal Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

5/18/24 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Car Series 5th A Main

6/1/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

6/22/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

7/6/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 20th A Main

7/20/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 7th A Main

8/10/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 23rd A Main

8/31/24 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 20th A Main

9/1/24 Santa Maria Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 24th A Main

9/14/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 9th A Main

9/21/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

10/18/24 Imperial Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

10/19/24 Imperial Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

11/1/24 Mohave Valley Raceway Western World Championships 26th A Main

11/2/24 Mohave Valley Raceway Western World Championships 23rd A Main

Braydin Collie 2024 Results

7/6/24 Santa Maria Speedway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

8/3/24 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

8/17/24 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 9th A Main

9/28/24 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

10/18/24 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 7th A Main

10/19/24 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

10/26/24 Barona Speedway So Cal Lightning Sprints 7th A Main

AJ Bender 2024 Results

9/14/24 Ventura Raceway California Lightning Sprints 5th A Main