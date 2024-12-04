Delaney Gray secures 2024 INEX North Carolina Bandolero Bandit championship

LA GRANGE, N.C. (Dec. 4, 2024) – For the first time in INEX history, a female competitor has captured the North Carolina Bandolero Bandit state championship.

That competitor is 12-year-old Delaney Gray, who secured the state championship thanks to an incredible season that included 21 victories and 31 top five finishes. Her wins came at a variety of tracks, including Southern National Motorsports Park and New River All American Speedway.

“Seeing Delaney’s hard work and determination pay off is extremely gratifying,” said Brandon Gray, Delaney’s father. “She has to work extremely hard to race at a competitive level and it’s simply amazing to see what God is doing in her life and the lessons she is learning. She has a big heart and a ton of drive to be successful and she has a great mentor in her crew chief, Blaise Brinkley.

“Blaise has helped her development to a point she could contend for a state title. This is just as much his as it is hers. I’m so proud of what they have accomplished together.”

The INEX North Carolina Bandolero Bandit state championship is a monumental achievement for Gray, who began her racing career just a few short years ago.

Last year she ranked fourth in the North Carolina Bandolero Bandit standings after scoring 11 wins, which gave her all the motivation she needed to pursue the championship again during the 2024 season.

“Being crowned the North Carolina Bandit champion is an honor and my largest accomplishment so far,” said Delaney Gray. “Being the first female to accomplish this in my age bracket is so amazing. I’m so thankful God has blessed me the ability and platform to perform at a high level. I hope that I can encourage other your females to follow their dreams and show them that hard work pays off.

“I owe a big thank you to my Mom and Dad, crew chief Blaise Brinkley, Matt and Zach for always believing in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself. I want to Thank my sisters Emalyn and Olivia for traveling all over and giving up valuable family time for me to race. Mr. Mike Gordon, I do not know what else to say. Words cannot express how grateful I am that you took me in, treated me like family and gave us bad fast cars. And finally, Miss Tonya from MPM Marketing, you are much more than my agent, you are a life coach, mentor and a dear friend to me.”

Delaney is already looking forward to the upcoming 2025 season. Her plans will be announced soon.

Delaney would like to thank her family and all of her sponsors, including Carolina Family Pool & Patio, MPM Marketing, Bob’s Muffler Shop of Goldsboro, W.G. Speeks Inc., Carolina Mobile Refrigeration, K1 RaceGear and Swift Springs.

About McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing (MPM) focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. McCallister Precision Marketing helps drivers build confidence in front of and behind the camera, giving them the tools they need to advance to the next level. The company also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales, marketing and promotional needs. We believe in building positive relationships with our clients so that we may provide them with the most professional, yet personal guidance they need, in order to achieve their racing goals. Our clients include race car drivers, race team owners, companies and racing series’. We also work closely with charities and charity events. For more information on McCallister Precision Marketing, visit www.MarketWithMPM.com, email TonyaMac44@MarketWithMPM.com or call 803-361-6199.