DAMS Lucas Oil completes 2025 Formula 2 line up with Kush Maini

DAMS Lucas Oil is delighted to announce that Alpine Academy member Kush Maini will compete for the team in the 2025 FIA Formula 2 season.

The Indian driver has raced in F2 for the previous two seasons, taking one victory and five further podiums throughout his time in the championship, securing P13 in the recently concluded 2024 campaign.

In a strong junior career so far, Maini impressed by taking wins in British Formula 3 becoming Vice-Champion in 2020. He then moved on to compete in F3 Asian Championship before heading into FIA Formula 3, scoring a podium at the Hungaroring. The 24-year-old has also raced in Formula Renault Eurocup and World Endurance Championship.

DAMS Lucas Oil has now confirmed its full line up for the 2025 Formula 2 season with Maini alongside Jak Crawford, and both drivers will participate in this week’s post-season testing in Abu Dhabi. The experienced pair will get their 2025 competitive campaign underway in Melbourne on March 14-16 and the full calendar can be found here.

Kush Maini

“I’m thrilled to be joining a team with such a strong pedigree and history in Formula 2 like DAMS Lucas Oil. I feel like my story in this championship isn’t completed yet, and I know that this is the right crew to help me further my career. I’ve taken pole positions and won races, so now it’s all about consistently delivering over the course of a campaign. I can’t wait to get started this week with post-season testing alongside Jak, and to form an experienced team as we look to battle for the championship in 2025.”

“We’re pleased to confirm Kush for next year as he’s a talented driver who has shown excellent raw speed throughout his time in the series. We know that together with our experienced team we can find the correct balance and ensure Kush has a consistent level of performance. We believe with Jak and Kush that we have a very strong partnership, which can help us to consistently fight at the front of the grid in 2025.”

About DAMS

DAMS is a professional racing team founded in 1988 by Jean-Paul Driot, currently competing in FIA Formula 2, F1’s main feeder series. Ahead of the 2022 season, ex-F1 driver Charles Pic took control of the team. So far, 33 DAMS drivers have reached F1, with many more going on to become professional racing drivers. In its history, DAMS has won 15 drivers’ titles, 16 teams’ championships and has scored over 170 race victories.