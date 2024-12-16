Truck Series PR

Niece Motorsports Signs Christian Rose to Full-Time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season in 2025

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Rose to compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors driving the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado

Salisbury, NC (Dec. 16, 2024) – ARCA Menards Series graduate Christian Rose is making the jump up to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a full-time bid with Niece Motorsports in 2025.

Born in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Rose did not come from a racing background, but rather, was raised on his family’s farm. When he was a child, Rose dreamt about becoming a professional driver, but his path to the career was formed by a unique journey.

A former Division 1 college baseball pitcher, Rose graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. In 2022, he was enshrined into the school’s Wall of Fame for his playing achievements. Shortly after graduating, Rose became a bouncer at a bar & grill in Ocean City, Maryland, before embarking on his driving career.

Starting out in Super Late Models, then later progressing into the ARCA ranks, Rose has gained experience racing on all types of tracks throughout the country.

In 2023, he joined AM Racing to complete two full-time ARCA national seasons – both of which resulted in top-five finishes in the points standings – highlighted by a third-place title run during his rookie year.

Looking ahead to 2025, Rose will take on a new challenge as he learns the ropes of the Truck Series. His rookie campaign will come from behind the wheel of the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“For me, it’s a huge opportunity to make the jump from the ARCA Series,” said Rose. “I got my feet wet a little bit in the Truck Series a few years ago, but I believe in everything that we have going on in this building and am very excited to get to Daytona. The speed that we’ve seen from this team is a big reason why we signed our deal, and I’m just excited to make that transition. I think if we do the right things and show up and put the work in, we can have a lot of great things to look forward to next year.”

Rose joins fellow teammates Matt Mills and Kaden Honeycutt, who will both compete on a full-time basis for the team in 2025. Additional driver lineup announcements, along with primary partnership announcements for Rose’s truck, are forthcoming.

Niece Motorsports will enter its 10th season competing in the Truck Series in 2025, marking a milestone year for the organization.

“We’re all excited to welcome Christian on with our team next year,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports CEO. “I think our program has the possibility to have a banner year with the driver and partner lineup that we have. Christian’s drove well in his time running in ARCA, and he will have all the tools he needs to learn from our group of guys. It’s going to be a great year.”

Away from the racetrack, Rose enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife, Brooke, just welcomed the birth of their second son, Rip, a handful of weeks ago.

The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season will commence under the lights at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14th. Tune-in to FOX Sports 1 to see Christian Rose make his first NCTS outing with his new team.

Follow Christian Rose on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Visit niecemotorsports.com for all the latest news.
About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, Niece Motorsports enters its tenth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rajah Caruth Returns to Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado for 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth re signed by Spire Motorsports for 2025 Truck season
02:17
Video thumbnail
Chris Lawson named crew chief for Todd Gilliland for 2025 Cup Series season
02:55
Video thumbnail
Jonathan Toney, Jason Trinchere named Haas Factory Team’s Xfinity crew chiefs in 2025
01:01
Video thumbnail
2024 NASCAR Cup season review the highs and lows
13:03

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Zeigler Auto Group Returns to Spire Motorsports for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Campaign

Official Release -
Zeigler Automotive Group, one of the largest privately-owned automotive dealer groups in the United States, will return to Spire Motorsports to partner with Michigan native and reigning NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Carson Hocevar for multiple races in 2025.
Read more

TRICON Garage reveals crew chief lineup for 2025 Truck season

Andrew Kim -
Beginning in 2025, Jake Hampton returns atop the pit box for the No. 1 "all-star" entry, Derek Smith and Scott Zipadelli will remain as crew chiefs for the Nos. 5 and 11 entries, and Jeff Hensley and Jerame Donley swap teams to lead Nos. 15 and 17 entries, respectively.
Read more

Greg Van Alst Joins Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen for 2025 NASCAR Xfinity...

Official Release -
Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen confirmed today the signing of ARCA Menards Series veteran driver and race winner Greg Van Alst to compete in a majority of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
Read more

How to find the Best Used Car Dealers in Auckland

SM -
While private sellers are an option, there are plenty of NZ car dealers in Auckland, and this article will provide an overview of what to look for.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category