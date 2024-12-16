Niece Motorsports Signs Christian Rose to Full-Time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season in 2025

Rose to compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors driving the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado

Salisbury, NC (Dec. 16, 2024) – ARCA Menards Series graduate Christian Rose is making the jump up to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a full-time bid with Niece Motorsports in 2025.

Born in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Rose did not come from a racing background, but rather, was raised on his family’s farm. When he was a child, Rose dreamt about becoming a professional driver, but his path to the career was formed by a unique journey.

A former Division 1 college baseball pitcher, Rose graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. In 2022, he was enshrined into the school’s Wall of Fame for his playing achievements. Shortly after graduating, Rose became a bouncer at a bar & grill in Ocean City, Maryland, before embarking on his driving career.

Starting out in Super Late Models, then later progressing into the ARCA ranks, Rose has gained experience racing on all types of tracks throughout the country.

In 2023, he joined AM Racing to complete two full-time ARCA national seasons – both of which resulted in top-five finishes in the points standings – highlighted by a third-place title run during his rookie year.

Looking ahead to 2025, Rose will take on a new challenge as he learns the ropes of the Truck Series. His rookie campaign will come from behind the wheel of the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“For me, it’s a huge opportunity to make the jump from the ARCA Series,” said Rose. “I got my feet wet a little bit in the Truck Series a few years ago, but I believe in everything that we have going on in this building and am very excited to get to Daytona. The speed that we’ve seen from this team is a big reason why we signed our deal, and I’m just excited to make that transition. I think if we do the right things and show up and put the work in, we can have a lot of great things to look forward to next year.”

Rose joins fellow teammates Matt Mills and Kaden Honeycutt, who will both compete on a full-time basis for the team in 2025. Additional driver lineup announcements, along with primary partnership announcements for Rose’s truck, are forthcoming.

Niece Motorsports will enter its 10th season competing in the Truck Series in 2025, marking a milestone year for the organization.

“We’re all excited to welcome Christian on with our team next year,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports CEO. “I think our program has the possibility to have a banner year with the driver and partner lineup that we have. Christian’s drove well in his time running in ARCA, and he will have all the tools he needs to learn from our group of guys. It’s going to be a great year.”

Away from the racetrack, Rose enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife, Brooke, just welcomed the birth of their second son, Rip, a handful of weeks ago.

The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season will commence under the lights at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14th. Tune-in to FOX Sports 1 to see Christian Rose make his first NCTS outing with his new team.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, Niece Motorsports enters its tenth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.