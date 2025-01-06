Niece Motorsports Drivers & Partners Team Up for International 500 Snowmobile Race

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Drivers to Attend 56th Annual I-500

Salisbury, NC / Sault Ste. Marie, MI (Jan. 6, 2025) – Two weeks before the start of the NASCAR season, Niece Motorsports will trade its traditional set of four tires for skis and chains as it joins the International 500 snowmobile race in collaboration with several of its primary partners.

Located in Michigan’s upper peninsula in the town of Sault Ste. Marie, the International 500 (I-500) is a race like no other. Since its inception in 1969, and in the decades that have followed, the event has captured a sizable following, thanks to its unique format.

Teams of riders work in shifts to complete the 500-mile distance all while battling subfreezing temperatures on grueling terrain. Specialized snowmobiles, capable of withstanding speeds of over 120 MPH, race handle-to-handle for several hours in a true competition of endurance.

The historic race is held on the only one-mile ice oval track in North America, attracting teams, fans, and media alike from the United States and Canada.

This year, Niece Motorsports and Precision Vehicle Logistics have partnered with the Hoos Racing team which fields the No. 67 Polaris for riders Jordan Carlson and LJ Quick. Hoos Racing has competed in the event for over 25 years, most notably winning the race in 2004.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers Kaden Honeycutt and Bayley Currey will be in attendance for the event and will interact with fans through autograph sessions prior to the start of the race.

From asphalt, to dirt, and now to snow, as part of a crossover between the various motorsports disciplines, Niece Motorsports’ No. 4 Dirt Late Model will pace the field of riders with the vehicle specially outfitted with studded tires, fit to make exhibition laps around the ice track.

Primary partners, Precision Vehicle Logistics, DQS Solutions & Staffing, Masked Owl Technologies, Wheeler Trucking, and Owosso Speedway – all companies based in the state of Michigan – look forward to supporting the event for the first time in conjunction with the race team.

“We are more than enthused to be a part of this unique and exciting event,” said Jason Wilson, VP of Precision Vehicle Logistics. “Being a part of the I-500, being held in the great state of Michigan, falls in line with what we are trying to accomplish within our relationship with Niece Motorsports. Jumping on board, and being a part of this event, with our other Michigan based partners reflects the representation, and love of motorsports that flows out of the state of Michigan, home of the Big Three (Detroit Three). Racing is a part of this states DNA, and we want to do what we can to highlight that alongside of Niece Motorsports, and our partners at DQS, MOT, Owosso Speedway and Wheeler Trucking.”

“I would like to thank Ric Federau for extending the invite to Niece, Precision, and all of our partners,” Wilson continued. “I would also like to thank Rex Wheeler, for letting us be a part of his title sponsored event there in Sault Ste. Marie, and we look forward to seeing our friends from North Carolina brave the elements in the month of January/February.”

Ric Federau, Chairman of the I-500, promotes the event as a chance to bridge the seasonal gap allowing race fans the opportunity to enjoy the thrills and excitement racing provides throughout the traditional offseason.

“Racing doesn’t stop when the leaves fall,” said Federau. “The I-500 is the NASCAR of snowmobile oval ice endurance racing. Every bit of ‘high octane’ excitement generated watching competitive racing within any motorsports racing arena will be experienced when watching the I-500 snowmobile race. Our objective is to build a year-round professional racing platform that provides fans with memories of competitive racing second-to-none creating memories that last a lifetime. It’s all left turns from here.”

The 56th running of the International 500 will take place the week of January 26th, leading up to the main event taking the green flag at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. FloRacing will broadcast live coverage of the race in its entirety.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, Niece Motorsports enters its tenth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.