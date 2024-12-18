Parker Retzlaff joins Alpha Prime Racing for full Xfinity campaign in 2025

Parker Retzlaff will be driving the No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro entry on a full-time basis for Alpha Prime Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The news comes as the 21-year-old Retzlaff from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, is coming off his second consecutive campaign in the Xfinity circuit, where he drove for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

Throughout the 33-race schedule in 2024, Retzlaff notched his first two career poles (Richmond Raceway in March and Martinsville Speedway in November), a season-best third-place result during the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway, two top-five results, four top-10 results, 50 laps led and an average-finishing result of 23.5 before setting in 21st place in the final driver’s standings.

Throughout the 2024 season, Retzlaff also made his first two career starts in the Cup Series division. He finished 35th in his debut while driving for MBM Motorsports at Richmond in August before he notched a strong seventh-place result during his second start two races later at Daytona while driving for Beard Motorsports.

Retzlaff’s move to Alpha Prime Racing solidified his racing plans for next season more than a month after it was announced that he would not be retained by Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for the 2025 campaign.

“I’m humbled, honestly,” Retzlaff said in a released statement. “Obviously I wouldn’t be here without the support of my partners – who I’m really excited to announce later,” he said with a smile. “[Owners] Tommy [Joe Martins] and Caesar [Bacarella] have put together an awesome team. It’s a big confidence booster for me to go into 2025 with a group that really wants me here.”

“I feel like we still have something to prove,” Retzlaff added. “We all want to win races, be consistent and prove we’re here to compete. Everyone here has told me how much they believe in me and what I can do.”

Retzlaff, a former champion in the Wisconsin Bandolero Series, made his Xfinity Series debut at Phoenix Raceway in March 2022, where he drove the No. 38 RSS Racing Ford entry to a 36th-place result. He then made eight additional starts while competing between RSS and Our Motorsports throughout the season. During the stint, he notched his first top-10 career result by finishing 10th at Richmond in April.

In 2023, Retzlaff replaced Myatt Snider to pilot the No. 31 Chevrolet entry for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. Commencing his first full-time Xfinity campaign with a fourth-place result at Datyona, Retzlaff would rack up six additional top-10 results and a total of 23 top-20 results. Despite missing the Playoffs, Retzlaff capped off the season with an average-finishing result of 17.9 and a 16th-place result in the final standings.

Through 75 career starts in the Xfinity Series, Retzlaff has notched two poles, three top-five results, 12 top-10 results, 62 laps led and an average-finishing result of 20.4 as he continues his pursuit for both his first series victory and Playoff berth. He is set to compete alongside Brennan Poole, the latter of whom returns for a second consecutive campaign at Alpha Prime Racing after he notched two top-10 results, an average-finishing result of 20.0 and finished 16th in the driver’s standings.

“I’m just super excited to have [Retzlaff] join us,” Caesar Bacarella said. “He’s a young, really talented racecar driver and he’s going to help elevate the team. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but [co-owner Tommy Joe Martins] and I agree it’s all about the people. It’s so hard. We’re racing against the best teams in the world. But we’ve got great people and that’s what’s made it work. And now we’ve got two ace drivers in the stable full-time.”

Alpha Prime Racing’s crew chief lineup for its driver roster along with any additional organization and partnership details remain to be determined.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Alpha Prime Racing is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 15 at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network.