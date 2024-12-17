Jack Wood rejoins McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for full Truck campaign in 2025

Jack Wood has been named a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racer for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) for the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old Wood from Loomis, California, will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry that will be sponsored by Adaptive One Calipers and led by crew chief Kevin Bellicourt.

The news comes as Wood is coming off a part-time Truck Series campaign at MHR, where he drove MHR’s No. 91 entry to seven top-20 results and an average-finishing result of 20.8 through 13-scheduled starts. He also competed on a full-time basis for Bill McAnally Racing in the ARCA Menards Series West division, where he notched five top-five results and seven top-10 results before he finished in fourth place in the final driver’s standings.

The 2025 season is set to mark MHR’s second consecutive season fielding four full-time entries in the Truck Series as Wood will compete alongside teammates Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric and Connor Mosack. The upcoming season is also set to mark Wood’s second as a full-time competitor in the Truck Series and first since the 2022 season.

“I’m definitely thankful and excited to be back at MHR next season,” Wood said in a released statement. “We had a lot of bright spots this past season and have a great foundation to build on. I have a lot of trust in Kevin [Bellicourt], [team owner] Bill [McAnally], and everyone at MHR, so that makes me excited for what’s ahead of us next year. It’s great to have Adaptive One Calipers board with us and looking forward to activating with their customers throughout the season.”

Wood made his Truck Series debut at Circuit of the Americas in May 2021, where he drove the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet entry to a 28th-place result. He proceeded to make 11 additional starts throughout the 2021 season, where he notched his first top-10 result by finishing 10th at World Wide Technology Raceway in August, before he assumed the No. 24 entry on a full-time basis in 2022. During his first full-time Truck campaign, he recorded an average-finishing result of 25.2 and settled in 24th place in the driver’s standings. Prior to joining MHR on a part-time basis in 2024, Wood piloted the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet entry in 13 events in 2023. During the stint, he recorded two top-10 results, a career-best ninth-place run at Texas Motor Speedway in April and an average-finishing result of 21.3.

Through 61 current starts in the Truck Series, Wood has recorded three top-10 results, five laps led and an average-finishing result of 23.6 as he strives to both achieve his first series victory and make his first Playoffs in 2025.

“We’re glad to have Jack return next season and excited to see him build on the groundwork from 2024,” Bill McAnally added. “The No. 91 team did a great job last season with multiple drivers and Jack managed the year well with splitting time between the truck program and the west series. It’s tremendous to have continued support from everyone at Adaptive One Calipers and allowing Jack to focus on the entire truck schedule next year will pay dividends for the whole team.”

With his plans for next season set, Jack Wood’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.