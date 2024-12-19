Fred Lorenzen, Hall of Fame legend, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the age of 89 as confirmed by his family. No cause of death was revealed, but he had suffered from dementia and failing health in his later years.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France expressed the sport’s sense of loss and Lorenzen’s impact on and off the track.

“Fred Lorenzen was one of NASCAR’s first true superstars. A fan favorite, he helped NASCAR expand from its original roots, France Said. Fred was the picture-perfect NASCAR star, helping to bring the sport to the silver screen — which further grew NASCAR’s popularity during its early years. For many years, NASCAR’s ‘Golden Boy’ was also its gold standard, a fact that eventually led him to the sport’s pinnacle, a rightful place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I want to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Fred Lorenzen.”

Lorenzen was one of NASCAR’s most beloved drivers and and highly regarded by his peers and his fans. This admiration resulted in numerous nicknames, including Fearless Freddy and Golden Boy.

He rose through the ranks after starting his career as a mechanic for Holman Moody in 1960. But, by the end of the year, he became the lead driver for the team. He captured 26 race wins throughout his career in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1965 Daytona 500. And he accomplished this, despite never running a full season.

In 1963, he achieved another milestone in his career. Lorenzen was the first driver to earn $100,000 in a single season. He did so after competing in only 29 of the 55 races.

He retired in 1972 at the age of 32 to focus on his family and health. At his retirement banquet, Lorenzen said, “I guess every athlete wants to quit when he’s on top. I know I’m slowing down and have been a little more cautious in the last year and a half. Plus I haven’t been feeling too well lately. The ulcer is a small one, but it sure takes a lot out of you. I added up all these things and decided that now was the time to quit.”



And though his career was short, his expertise was undeniable. He left an enduring legacy that will live on through NASCAR and his fans. Lorenzen was named one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in 1998 and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January 2015.

