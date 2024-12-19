Garrett Smithley will Drive the #14 Chevrolet Full-Time for SS-Greenlight Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2025

Mooresville North Carolina, SS-Greenlight Racing is excited to announce the return of Garrett Smithley as the full-time driver of the #14 Chevrolet during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Garrett has over 250 NASCAR National series starts, including 11 for SS-Greenlight racing. In those 11 starts Garrett managed 8 top 25s and a top 10 at Talladega. Veteran Crew Chief Jason Miller will crew chief the #14, his tenure with SS-Greenlight and experience in NASCAR will be invaluable to the team! Garrett’s long time partner Trophy Tractor will be an anchor partner on the #14 in 2025. The other partners for the #14 team will be announced at a later date so make sure to follow both SS-Greenlight and Garrett Smithley on social media to keep up to date on our partners, race schedule, and updates from the track!

SS-Greenlight owner Bobby Dotter said of the partnership “We are really excited to have Garret back, his experience will be crucial to succeeding in 2025.” he went on to say “When Garrett has raced for us in the past he did a stellar job and we look forward to building on that success.”

Smithley said of the opportunity “I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be a full-time driver at SS Greenlight Racing.” he continued by saying “I haven’t been full-time since 2019 so beyond, excited to get to work with Bobby and Jason Miller. Daytona can’t come soon enough!”

