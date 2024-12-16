Greg Van Alst Joins Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen for 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen confirmed today the signing of ARCA Menards Series veteran driver and race winner Greg Van Alst to compete in a majority of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, beginning with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 14, 2025.

Van Alst, a former ARCA winner at Daytona, will pilot the No. 35 Chevrolet Camaro as part of an already announced two-car effort for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team beginning with the season-opening race at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity to compete in most of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen,” said Van Alst.

“This is an essential step in my racing career, and with a tunneled vision focused on the Xfinity Series, I believe I can step up to the plate and not only be competitive but also produce some strong finishes that can propel our team into the spotlight.

“I’m ready to get to work and make the most out of the opportunity to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona in about two months.”

Van Alst, 43, graduated to the Xfinity Series part-time with Alpha Prime Racing in 2023 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, respectively.

After spending most of the 2024 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series aboard his family-owned No. 35 entry, Van Alst paired with SS-GreenLight Racing this year for five races, earning a career-best finish in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in early November.

Co-team owner Joey Gase announced last week that his family-owned team had added additional investment support from entrepreneur Scott Osteen. He is excited to work with Van Alst and conquer their season-long goals.

“Scott Osteen, myself and our entire Joey Gase Motorsports team are extremely excited to have Greg and his partner be a part of our team in 2025,” offered Gase. “It’s crazy how things happen and work out sometimes.

“Greg was in our shop in 2022 when our team started pulling down his ARCA car. Whoever thought he would be driving for us a few years down the road, plus we both have good taste in car numbers.

“We became good friends at the track the last few years in the Xfinity garage. We would throw questions at each other and race each other with respect on the track. Now, we’re joining forces with one mission. I’m looking forward to getting started at Daytona.”

Beginning at Daytona and throughout the 2025 Xfinity season, Van Alst’s No. 35 Chevrolet will carry continued support from Anderson, Ind.-based CB Fabricating.

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating, and assembly.

Nestled in Van Alst’s hometown, CB Fabricating’s partnership will continue for a fifth consecutive season.

“I am excited about this new partnership with Greg and the Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen team, said Chris Barkdull, owner of CB Fabricating.

“This is the next chapter of Greg’s and I’s relationship, and we look forward to making some great memories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2025 season.”

Van Alst added, “None of this would have been possible without the support of Chris (Barkdull) and CB Fabrication,” he added. “Chris has been there through the highs and lows of my racing career that reignited back in 2021.

“To have his blessing and overwhelming support to make this major leap towards more racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is incredibly important to me and something I will never forget.

Since 2002, Van Alst has 53 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit, one win, five top-five and 26 top-10 finishes.

The 120-lap United Rentals 300 is set for Saturday, February 14, 2025, with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.