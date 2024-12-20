XFINITY Series PR

Harrison’s and Jeremy Clements Racing set to renew their partnership on four races in 2025

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with Harrison’s, based in Spartanburg, SC, as a primary sponsor on the No. 51 Chevrolet for four races in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity season.

Darlington – April 5 at 3:30 p.m.
Bristol – April 12 at 5:00 p.m.
Rockingham – April 19 at 4 p.m.
Charlotte ROVAL – Oct. 4 at 4:00 p.m.

Harrison’s iconic Green and Brown colors will also be prominently displayed as an associate partner throughout the 2025 season.
“I am thrilled to have Harrison’s back with us. The Harrison family’s support goes way back to my ARCA days, and I’m so glad we could work out a deal for these four races.”

“Now all we have to do is work hard, outrun the competition and Win some races,” Clements said.

The 2025 Xfinity Season starts with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. on The CW network.

ABOUT HARRISON’S:

Harrison’s is a family-owned retail chain specializing in workwear and Western apparel and footwear. Our founders, Danny and Emily Harrison, began with one store and one brand in 1998; now there are 6 stores throughout the Carolinas, an e-commerce division that ships to the entire United States, and a fleet of mobile boot trucks to service our industrial customers. We also have a full-service Outdoor and Tactical division that proudly outfits multiple law enforcement and first responder departments. Customers can find trusted brands like Ariat, Carhartt, Cinch, Thorogood, and Wrangler on our shelves and the best customer service throughout every part of our company. That’s why we’re the home of Work, Western, and Wow. For more information, please visit us online.

