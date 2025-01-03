Sheehan Aims Bright for 2025 TA2 After Podium Finish in Inaugural Pro Am Year

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – January 3, 2025 – Tom Sheehan is the former winner of the Trans Am “Ironman” award for his undoubted strength behind the wheel and his never say die attitude, but circumstances had previously denied the Granite State native a win in Trans Am TA2 Class, where he has started more races than any other driver.

The additional support from Vixen Cycle Co boosted the LTK Insulation Technologies team before the season had begun earlier in 2024 would pave way for participation in the ground-breaking introduction of the Pro Am Championship. It proved at the World Wide Technologies Raceway in Madison, Illinois in May where Tom outclassed his rivals for his first win in the muscle car series. The familiar No. 97 supporting the new Vixen cycle livery challenged for the top spot and likely would have added to the win tally later in the season. The driver would be denied another win in 2024 and went on filling the runner-up position at both Road America and Watkins Glen and with a third place finish on the steps at Pittsburgh International, and a third place post race at the final round at COTA add up to a successful season.

Mike Cope Racing undoubtedly improved the No. 97 team’s understanding of the car and its setup. Tom finished the season P3 overall in the Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Pro Am Challenge, a position he will be aiming to better in 2025.

All-in-all, Tom expressed himself satisfied with the team progress and he was very much looking forward to getting his wheels up again next month when we spoke to him recently.

“I am very fortunate to be racing in the TA2 series. I will miss my car chief Noell Caldwell – for the 2024 season we really jelled. I wish Noell tremendous success in his future endeavors. Still very excited about the 2025 goals for myself and the team. Mike Cope builds a great car and the whole organization is impressive. The team will put a great car on the grid and I get to drive it. Pretty awesome.”

In 2025, the season again kicks off with the traditional curtain raiser at Sebring in Florida just 7 week’s time before heading to Road Atlanta in March for the Mission Foods SpeedTour. The muscle car roadshow then makes the long journey west to Sonoma Raceway in California for the only race in April and the following week’s event is also in California at the Weather Tech raceway Laguna Seca. Thereafter the schedule includes trips to some of the North America’s legendary race tracks including Watkins Glen, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Virginia International Raceway before finishing off the year at the FIA Formula One Circuit of the Americas in Texas on Halloween weekend. It’s a familiar circuit for Tom whose target in 2025 is nothing less than the TA2 Pro Am Challenge title. Go for it, Tom.

Follow Tom’s social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97). For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies and the line of high-quality products go to: https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com.

