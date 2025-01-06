Amanda Bradley acquires Natural Bridge Speedway

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (Jan. 6, 2025) – One year after being named promoter of Natural Bridge Speedway, Amanda Bradley is proud to announce that she has purchased the three-eighths-mile dirt oval from Joe Glassford.

“It was an honor to be named promoter of Natural Bridge Speedway one season ago and now I’m thrilled to say that I’ve acquired the facility from Joe Glassford and JCG Adventures,” said Bradley. “The chance to take ownership of Natural Bridge Speedway was one I couldn’t pass up. I’m excited to build on the great 2024 season and do even more in 2025.”

Since taking over as promoter at Natural Bridge Speedway one season ago, the facility has seen a large increase in support from both competitors and sponsors.

Last season, through Bradley’s tireless efforts, Natural Bridge Speedway was able to award its track champions with a variety of major prizes. They include a new Double Nickel chassis to the champion of the Crate Late Model division and a new Pitboxes.com pit box to the champion of the Sportsman division.

Other major division supporters included The Joie of Seating, K1 RaceGear and VP Racing Fuel.

Now that the purchase of the facility is behind her, Bradley is already focused on what she can do to further improve Natural Bridge Speedway for fans and competitors.

“Last year we did a lot to spruce up the facility,” Bradley said. “We put in new toilets and sinks in all the bathrooms, extended pit parking, cleaned up the entire property, added a victory lane and revamped the scoreboard, just to name a few. We won’t be stopping there.

“We’ve already brought in new clay for the racing surface, and we are also planning on installing new lights around the facility. I’m excited to continue renovating the track and make it the best dirt track in Virginia. With the team I have behind me, I feel like we can make it happen.”

Plans are already being made for the 2025 season, which includes the addition of a Stock 4 class for the upcoming season. Bradley also aspires to bring back super late models, truck and tractor pulls and demolition derbies to Natural Bridge in the near future.

Full details about Natural Bridge Speedway’s 2025 schedule will be announced soon.

Amanda and the staff at Natural Bridge would like to thank all their sponsors for their continued support, including Double Nickel Race Cars, Witt Mechanical, Cecil B Arthur, BHR 55 Fabrication, MPM Marketing, Austin Electrical Construction, Bank of Botetourt, C & S Disposal, Coffey Excavating and Septic, W.R. Deacon and Sons Timber, Fairfield Tire, Rising Son Farm LLC, Tri State Vintage Dirt Series, Jennings Property Solutions, Wilson Insurance Agency, Roger Baber with Arbor Life Tree Care, Bradleys Trucking, Todd Rental, Paynes Enterprises, Hajoca, Rockbridge City and County Real Estate, Cashs Parts and Repair, The Joie of Seating, State Farm Insurance – Brent Hershey Agent, Raphine Medical Associates, Pitboxes.com, Sunrise BBQ, Miller Pipeline, Almonds Towing, Traffic Go, Mr. Pave, K1 Race Gear, JDR Trucking, Lexington Moose Lodge 1700, No Mow Worries and JTB Hauling.

For anyone interested in becoming a valued Natural Bridge Speedway partner in 2025, please contact Tonya McCallister from MPM Marketing via email at TonyaMac44@marketwithmpm.com.

