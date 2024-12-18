Forte Racing Announces Two New Drivers for 2025

Daytona Beach, Florida (Wednesday, December 18, 2024) – Forte Racing is pleased to announce that German driver Mario Farnbacher will join Canadian Misha Goikhberg behind the wheel of the GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for the full 2025 season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, while American driver Parker Kligerman will join the duo for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Michelin Endurance Cup driver is yet to be announced.

Goikhberg is returning for his third season with Forte Racing after consecutive fifth place finishes in the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship. In 2023, Goikhberg, along with Forte Racing teammates Loris Spinelli and Patrick Liddy, won the prestigious Petit LeMans 10-hour endurance race. Over his two seasons with Forte Racing, Goikhberg has amassed eight top five finishes, including 2nd place finishes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Virginia International Raceway in addition to a 2nd place finish at Petit Le Mans in 2024.

“Very happy to work alongside Mario (Farnbacher) for the full season,” Goikhberg said. “He needs no introductions in GT racing and has won multiple championships. We were on sister cars in 2020, so we know each other very well.

“Also, I would like to welcome Parker (Kligerman) to the team,” the Canadian driver added. “He is a big stock car talent, and all-around wheelman. Not the worst guy to have matching Rolexes come the end of January.”

Farnbacher has successfully competed in multiple series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Farnbacher won the Michelin Endurance Cup in 2017 with Riley Motorsports followed by GTD class IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championships as a -full-time driver in 2019 and 2020 with Meyer Shank Racing.

After winning the Pro Am class in the GT World Challenge America in 2022 with Racers Edge Motorsports and the 2023 Pro category runner-up title, the Ansbach native returned to IMSA in 2024 driving for Heart of Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTDPRO Championship entry.

“It’s my first day in the new job and it was nice to get into this new environment and into the new challenges as well,” Farnbacher said yesterday. “I think the first test day today was good. Definitely a lot of things that are new that I need to learn and get my head around. I think we made some good progress and are getting to know each other as a new team. Really looking forward to the future and the ROAR and Daytona weekends. I think we have a strong package and I’m really looking forward to this season. I’d like to thank the team and Lamborghini for giving me this opportunity.”

Joining the 2025 full season drivers for the Rolex 24 at Daytona is NASCAR driver and announcer Parker Kligerman. The Connecticut-native has raced in all three of NASCAR’s premier series since starting his career in 2013 and has spent the last two seasons competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Big Machine Racing. During his NASCAR career, Kligerman has amassed 3 wins, 37 top five finishes, and 98 top ten finishes across all three series.

Kligerman has served as an analyst and pit reporter for NASCAR on NBC since 2015 and stands as one of the youngest correspondents to ever serve as a pit reporter for a NASCAR Cup race. He has also produced and developed multiple original programs for NBC Sports such as Proving Grounds and In The Wall. This will be Kligerman’s first-time racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“This race has been on my bucket list my entire career,” Kligerman said. “I’m super excited and grateful to be doing it with a race winning and top caliber organization like Forte Racing. We’re here to go for a Rolex. The team has been so welcoming to my partners Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers and have created a great atmosphere and cool vibe. This is my first endurance race. I’ve done sims and have done the broadcast the last 5 or 6 years, but to actually be driving in the race is super cool. I’m so pumped! It’s a dream come true.”

Forte Racing GTD Program Manager Michael Harvey is excited to have Goikhberg returning and is looking forward to getting to know the new additions to the team. With fifth place championship finishes in the team’s first two seasons competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTD Championship, Harvey is hoping to start the 2025 season with a strong finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in his quest to win the team’s first IWSC GTD title.

“It’s a pleasure to watch this group grow,” Harvey said, “we are very committed to taking the next step as we fight for a championship. So happy to continue this journey with Misha, and super excited to add a multiple champion like Mario to the program, His experience will be invaluable. We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be able to add Parker to our Rolex charge, definitely a talent who will shine over the 24 hrs.”

make sure to tune in and support Forte Racing's new lineup of drivers for the Rolex 24 at Daytona January 23-26 on NBC, USA and Peacock.

*Photos Courtesy of Brayan Castiblanco

About Forte Racing (Formerly known as US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing is a Los Angeles and Charlotte based Motorsport team, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, competing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

While the Forte Racing brand was created in 2023, the team is operated by Shane Seneviratne’s US RaceTronics which was founded in 2005 to compete in the formula car Atlantic Championship. The team finished 5th in points its first year and ultimately amassed a total of 21 podiums, 7 poles, 5 race wins and finishing 3rd in the 2009 Atlantic Championship before the Series was put on hiatus.

Seneviratne fully returned to racing in 2015 managing entries in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North American (LBSTNA) Series. The team won the Team Championship, Dealership Championship, Pro Championship and Amateur Championship that season. That success reignited Seneviratne’s passion for racing and he relaunched US RaceTronics to compete in the 2016 LBSTNA Series. The team has won multiple North American and World Championships since switching to IMSA racing.

In 2023 the team expanded to include an IMSA WeatherTech GTD entry with their Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. The team finished the 2023 and 2024 seasons with four top five finishes in each season and included a 2nd-place finish at Indianapolis and VIR, along with a win at the 2023 season-finale Petit Le Mans and a 2nd-place finish at Petit Le Mans in 2024. The team finished fifth in the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship in its first two seasons, further solidifying their reputation as a rising force in the GTD Championship.

For more information on how to become a driver with US RaceTronics, learn more about the Series, or attend a race, visit www.forteracing.com.

About Change Racing

Founded by Lamborghini Charlotte CEO and long time real estate developer, John E. Littlefield, Change Racing is the premier championship winning team. Claiming 18 titles in various classes; Change Racing has competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series since its inception in 2013.

Most recently claiming the 2021 Amateur World Championship in Misano, Italy. Change Racing also claimed all SIX 2020 North American Championships, including the Pro, Pro-Am, Am and LB Cup class championships as well as the Team and Owner championships.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.