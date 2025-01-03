SMX LeagueTM Partners with ALT Sports Data in Exclusive Global Sports Betting Data Rights Agreement

Multi-Year Data Partnership Makes Wagering Available Across Entire SMX World ChampionshipTM Series in Multiple Legally Regulated States

Partnership Marks the Series’ First Entry into Legal Sports Betting Space

ELLENTON, Fla. (January 3, 2025) – The SMX LeagueTM appoints ALT Sports Data, Inc., the San Diego-based leader in trading and consumer data for action, alternative and emerging sports, as the official data distribution partner to unlock new markets in the world of regulated sports betting. The exclusive partnership will leverage ALT Sports Data and its proprietary simulation trading platform to enable legal and official sports betting on the entire SMX World ChampionshipTM Series, including Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Headquartered in Southern California, ALT Sports Data, Inc. is the leading provider of exclusive and official trading data and consumer data for the action and alternative sports betting industry. This collaboration will help pave the way for legal and official sports betting on SMX World Championship Series events, offering fans a dynamic and innovative way to engage with the incredible racing action all year long. This is the first data partnership of the SMX League in the rapidly growing U.S. sports betting market.

“Our official entry into the ever-expanding sports betting space has long been in the works and is a necessary next step in the growth process of the SMX World Championship Series,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross for Feld Motor Sports, Inc. “We are very excited to join forces with ALT Sports Data and look forward to utilizing their knowledge and experience to help elevate the opportunities fans have to engage with the sport.”

This exclusive agreement will provide ALT Sports Data with access to SMX World Championship events, allowing them to collect, analyze, and distribute data to licensed sports betting operators across the globe.

“At ALT Sports Data, we are focused on building smarter and more dynamic arenas of fan engagement and innovation. As the official sports betting data partner to the SMX League, we are thrilled to empower their massive and passionate global audience to have a stake in the outcome of SMX World Championship Series events,” said Todd Ballard, Co-Founder and CMO of ALT Sports Data. “As one of the most exciting and engaging sports on the planet, the implementation of legal sports betting will further elevate the sport and its riders to a new level of fandom…and this is one I personally couldn’t be more excited about.”

As part of the partnership, ALT Sports Data’s digital platform, NXTbetsTM, will help bring fans a robust betting experience that offers real-time statistics, odds, and insights. NXTbets gives SMX fans a greater opportunity to engage with the sport like never before, as well as the chance to receive more detailed information about what is happening on the track through the sharing of information with ALT Sports Data.

The SMX League, together with ALT Sports Data, is also deeply committed to maintaining the integrity of the sport. This partnership will uphold the highest standards of data accuracy and security through collaboration with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360), the unequivocal global leader in delivering best-in-class integrity and compliance regtech products and services for the sports betting and gaming sector. The SMX League will leverage IC360’s cutting-edge integrity monitoring dashboard technology, providing a real-time alerting system for suspicious wagering activity. Additionally, the league will utilize ProhiBet, IC360’s advanced prohibited bettor solution designed to prevent betting activities that violate regulatory compliance standards.

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About ALT Sports Data, Inc.

ALT Sports Data is bringing the next wave of consumers to sports betting. By empowering alternative sports leagues to participate in legal live sports betting, we enable them to activate, monetize and retain fans, while giving the world greater access to the sports they truly love. Our official and exclusive league data rights power our proprietary trading platform. Leveraging advanced data models and market insights, we provide real-time odds and pricing for the largest sportsbook operators in the world.

Further, our demand generation engine boasts exclusive access to 80+ million fans and followers, rivaling the world’s largest sports properties in reach and engagement. By partnering with the leagues to access these, we efficiently drive customer demand for sports book operators in a way that no other data provider can. We further accelerate engagement via our owned media channel, NXTbets.com, to inform, entertain and engage audiences around betting on these sports. For more information on ALT Sports Data, please visit altsportsdata.com or email connect@altsportsdata.com.

About IC360

Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) is a global technology and consultancy powerhouse specializing in comprehensive integrity and compliance solutions for sports, sports betting, gaming, and iGaming. Leveraging the combined strengths of U.S. Integrity and Odds-On Compliance, IC360’s mission is to set new standards by providing unparalleled services that ensure integrity, transparency, and compliance at the intersection of the rapidly evolving global sports betting market and sports integrity. For more information, visit ic360.io.