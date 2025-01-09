SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BEGINS WITH SUPERCROSS SEASON OPENER SATURDAY IN ANAHEIM LIVE AT 8 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

Telemundo YouTube and Facebook to Feature the Spanish Language Broadcast Live for all 2025 Races

Reigning Supercross and SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence Headlines Field

Leigh Diffey, 15-Time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael, and Seven-Time AMA Champion James Stewart to Call Race

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the 2025 Supercross Season, Including 16 Exclusive Live Races

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season begins this Saturday, Jan. 11, from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California, starting live at 7:30 p.m. ET with exclusive pre-race coverage on Peacock followed by the race at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Saturday’s season opener is headlined by reigning Supercross and SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence, competing in his sophomore season in the premier class. Lawrence’s older brother, Hunter, who finished second overall in the SMX Playoffs, also looks to build on the momentum from 2024. Two-time Supercross Champions Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, as well as reigning two-time Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton are all expected to compete on Saturday and begin an action-packed 2025 season. The Western Regional 250SX Championship kicks off as well with reigning two-time 250 SMX World Champion Haiden Deegan headlining the field.

2025 marks the third year of the SMX World Championship, which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs, with the top racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title in a style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium Supercross and outdoor Pro Motocross seasons have to offer.

Leigh Diffey will serve as play-by-play with 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart serving as analysts. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, hosted by former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo. The pre-race show at 7:30 p.m. ET will be hosted by Jason Weigandt, Brayton, and Cianciarulo. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore presentation of the race will air Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2025, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here. Additionally, Telemundo Deportes will live stream the Spanish-language broadcast of every race this season on the Telemundo Facebook and YouTube channels.

Throughout the season, all 31 SMX World Championship rounds will be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here.

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael / James Stewart

Reporters: Will Christien / Jason Thomas

Pre-Race: Justin Brayton / Adam Cianciarulo / Jason Weigandt

How To Watch (all times ET)

TV – USA Network, NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Telemundo Facebook/YouTube

How To Listen (all times ET)

Satellite Radio – NBC Sports Audio – Sirius XM Channel 85

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About NBC Sports:

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

About Peacock:

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.