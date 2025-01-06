Coltman Farms Racing to support Max Blair during 2025 Dirt Late Model season

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (Jan. 6, 2025) – Veteran Dirt Late Model star Max Blair will fly some new colors when the green flag waves for the 2025 season.

Coltman Farms Racing, owned by businessman and motorsports supporter Brett Coltman, will sponsor Blair throughout the upcoming season.

“Brett obviously does a ton for Dirt Late Model racing,” said the 34-year-old Blair. “The sport needs more people like him, that’s for sure. It’ll be an honor to carry the Coltman Farms logo on my cars. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

A familiar face to Dirt Late Model fans, especially in the Northeast, Blair is always a threat to win when he shows up at any race track.

A four-time ULMS Racing Series champion, Blair has earned five World of Outlaws Late Model Series wins and one Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series triumph in addition to countless local and regional victories.

During the 2024 season Blair earned four victories and secured 22 top five and 43 top 10 finishes spread across 74 starts.

“We’re thrilled to team with Max Blair for the 2025 season,” said Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman. “Anytime we partner with a new driver or team, it’s important for us to make sure they align with our mission to nurture the next generation of drivers and race fans. Max has proven time and time again that he is not just a skilled competitor, but also a great human being. I’m excited to see what we can do together this year.”

Blair and Coltman Farms Racing will begin their new partnership during Florida Speedweeks, with exact schedule details to be announced in the near future.

About Coltman Farms Racing

Coltman Farms Racing is a dirt Super Late Model team owned by Brett Coltman that operates house cars for drivers Tanner English and Zack Mitchell. He also sponsors several drivers, including Ricky Thornton Jr., Brandon Overton, Max Blair, Carson Ferguson, Payton Freeman, Sam Seawright, Benji Hicks and Donald McIntosh, among others. Coltman Farms Racing is also heavily involved in grassroots racing, serving as the title and presenting sponsor of several regional and national touring series as well as many of motorsports broadcasts.

About McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing (MPM) focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. McCallister Precision Marketing helps drivers build confidence in front of and behind the camera, giving them the tools they need to advance to the next level. The company also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales, marketing and promotional needs. We believe in building positive relationships with our clients so that we may provide them with the most professional, yet personal guidance they need, in order to achieve their racing goals. Our clients include race car drivers, race team owners, companies and racing series’. We also work closely with charities and charity events. For more information on McCallister Precision Marketing, visit www.MarketWithMPM.com, email TonyaMac44@MarketWithMPM.com or call 803-361-6199.