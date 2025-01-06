TRICON Garage reveals No. 1 Toyota drivers for 2025 Truck season

TRICON Garage revealed its driver lineup for the organization’s No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry, dubbed the “all-star” entry, that will be fielded for the entire 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule.

The competitors who will split the driving duties of TRICON’s No. 1 entry for the upcoming season are Lawless Alan, Brent Crews, Brandon Jones and William Sawalich.

Sawalich, the reigning two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, will first pilot the entry for the first three-scheduled events that include Daytona International Speedway (February 14), Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 22) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 14). He will then return to compete at Nashville Superspeedway (May 30) before making his fifth and final scheduled start of the year at Watkins Glen International (August 8).

Sawalich, who is also set to campaign in his first full-time Xfinity Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing, is no stranger to TRICON as he has made a total of 16 Truck starts with the organization over the previous two seasons. Throughout his previous 16 Truck starts, he notched his first career pole at Talladega Superspeedway this past October and has finished in the top 10 three times.

Next, Jones, a 27-year-old racing veteran from Atlanta, Georgia, will make his first Truck start of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 21) before he proceeds to compete at the spring Bristol Motor Speedway event (April 11), Rockingham Speedway (April 18), Texas Motor Speedway (May 2), Kansas Speedway (May 10), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 23) and at Pocono Raceway (June 20).

While he is new to the TRICON organization, Jones is no stranger to the Truck Series division as he has made a total of 49 career starts over eight part-time seasons (2013-20). Within the span, he scored his first career victory at Pocono while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2020. He has also registered five runner-up results, 14 top-five results, 24 top-10 results, 85 laps led and an average-finishing result of 13.1 as he strives to add more Truck victories to his resume. Aside from his part-time Truck campaign, Jones is set to reunite with Joe Gibbs Racing for a full-time Xfinity campaign after spending the previous two seasons at JR Motorsports.

Alan, a 24-year-old native from Van Nuys, California, will make his first Truck start of the 2025 season at the spring Martinsville Speedway event (March 28) before he returns to race at Michigan International Speedway (June 7), Darlington Raceway (August 30) and at Talladega Superspeedway (October 17).

Alan’s part-time Truck campaign with TRICON comes hours after he was announced to be scaling back down to the ARCA Menards Series and contending for the 2025 series’ title with Venturini Motorsports. Previously, the Californian, who claimed the 2018 NASCAR Home Tracks championship at Irwindale Speedway, spent the previous three seasons as a full-time Truck competitor for Niece Motorsports (2022-23) and Reaume Brothers Racing. This past season, he recorded his first top-five career finish in the series after finishing fifth at Talladega.

Lastly, Crews, a 16-year-old racing prospect from Hickory, North Carolina, will campaign in his first nine Truck Series career events that commence at North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 17) before he returns for the series’ inaugural event at Lime Rock Park, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 25), Richmond Raceway (August 15), the fall Bristol Motor Speedway event (September 11), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (September 20), the series’ inaugural event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (October 3), the fall Martinsville Speedway event (October 24) and the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway (October 31).

Crews, who is also a Toyota Driver Development competitor, is coming off a productive 2024 season, where he claimed the World Series of Asphalt Super Late Model and CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Rookie-of-the-Year championships. Over the previous two seasons, he earned his first two ARCA Menards Series career victories while driving for Venturini Motorsports. To date, Crews is the youngest Trans-Am Series champion at age 15 years, seven months and three days, and the youngest Trans-Am winner at age 14 years, three months and six days.

As announced in mid-December, the No. 1 Toyota team will be led by crew chief Jake Hampton, who was atop the pit box for returning full-time TRICON competitor Tanner Gray for a single event in 2021 and for Tanner’s younger brother, Taylor, for 10 events in 2023. Each of TRICON’s “all-star” competitors (Alan, Crews, Jones and Sawalich) will compete alongside the organization’s full-time competitors which include Tanner Gray, Corey Heim and rookies Toni Breidinger and Gio Ruggiero.

With the No. 1 Toyota entry’s driver lineup set, which completes its full driver lineup, TRICON Garage’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.