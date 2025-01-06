Hélio Castroneves joins Trackhouse Racing for first NASCAR & Daytona 500 bid in 2025

Hélio Castroneves will etch a new chapter to his iconic racing career by attempting to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for this year’s 67th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The four-time Indianapolis 500 champion from São Paulo, Brazil, will join forces with Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 program and pilot the organization’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry sponsored by Wendy’s throughout Daytona Speedweeks that leads to the 2025 Great American Race, which is scheduled to occur on February 16. In addition, Darian Grubb, the 2011 Cup Series championship-winning crew chief, will work atop the No. 91 pit box.

The news comes as Castroneves is coming off a part-time campaign in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Meyer Shank Racing (MSR), an organization that he is an ownership partner to and delivered the team’s first victory during the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2021. Throughout the 2024 season, he competed in three events, including the 108th Indy 500. He will compete with MSR for a starting spot in this year’s 109th Indy 500 in May, which would mark his 25th consecutive start in the Great Spectacle in Racing.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing,” Castroneves said. “This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down. I am so thankful to Wendy’s for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car, [Trackhouse owner] Justin Marks and everyone that made this happen. I wish the race were tomorrow!”

Castroneves, who grew up competing in go-karts before his career blossomed within open-wheel and sports car competition, is a four-time champion of the Indianapolis 500, where he claimed his first two victories in back-to-back seasons in 2001 and 2002. After winning his third in 2009, the Brazilian endured a 12-year winless journey, where he finished second twice within the span before he claimed his fourth in 2021, which placed him in a tie with AJ Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears for the most Indy 500 victories of all time.

In addition to his four Indy 500 victories, Castroneves has accumulated a total of 25 INDYCAR victories and has finished in the runner-up spot in the final championship standings four times. He also claimed three consecutive 24 Hours of Daytona victories (2021-23) and is the 2020 IMSA SportsCar champion, the latter of which he accomplished while driving for Team Penske.

Should he both qualify and win this year’s Daytona 500, Castroneves would join Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt as the only competitors to win both the Great American Race and the Indianapolis 500.

“I know how much of a challenge this is going to be, but I also know the type of people and team Trackhouse Racing will bring to the effort,” Castroneves added. “I can’t wait to get to the Trackhouse race shop in North Carolina to meet everyone and prepare for Daytona. There is so much I must learn and I’m ready to get started.”

The addition of Castroneves to Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 program brings enthusiasm and excitement for owner, Justin Marks. The team debuted PROJECT91 in 2022, featuring iconic motorsports competitors around the globe to compete in NASCAR’s premier series.

Thus far, PROJECT91 has made a total of four appearances in the Cup Series between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Kimi Räikkönen, the 2007 Formula 1 champion, debuted the program at Watkins Glen International in 2022 before he returned to compete at Circuit of the Americas in 2023. Then in July 2023, Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, took the occasion by storm when he won at the Chicago Street Course during his NASCAR debut. After making an additional start with Project 91 a month later at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, van Gisbergen landed a full-time Xfinity Series ride at Kaulig Racing this past season. In 2025, he will compete on a full-time Cup basis with Trackhouse Racing.

it will mark the first time Trackhouse Racing has fielded four entries in a single event if Castroneves successfully qualifies. It will also be the first Cup event featuring PROJECT91 since Indianapolis in 2023. Trackhouse is fielding three full-time entries in a Cup season for the first time in 2025. Van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez will return as full-time competitors for the organization after each claimed a single victory in 2024.

“Hélio is one of the greatest drivers of all time and exactly the type of driver we want to bring to NASCAR,” Marks said. “I think race fans around the world will be excited to see Hélio in NASCAR’s most prestigious race. It also exposes our sport to a global audience and allows them to see just how great of a series we have in NASCAR.”

To make this year’s Daytona 500 as a non-chartered entry, Helio Castroneves’ 2025 Daytona Speedweeks schedule commences with the Busch Light Pole Qualifying session on February 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1. He will have to out-qualify any non-chartered entries to be guaranteed a spot. His alternative form of qualifying for the main event would next be the Daytona Duel qualifying races that will occur the following day, February 13, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, where he would have to outduel any non-chartered entries on the track to claim a starting spot.

The 2025 Daytona 500 will occur on February 16 with its coverage slated to commence at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.