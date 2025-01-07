Justin Bonsignore inks five-race NASCAR Xfinity return with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025

Justin Bonsignore will return to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2025. He will pilot the organization’s No. 19 Toyota Supra entry for five NASCAR Xfinity Series events in 2025.

Bonsignore, a four-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion from Holtsville, New York, is coming off his most recent championship-winning season. He won five races and recorded 12 top-five results throughout the 16-race schedule. Bonsignore also wrapped up the title by 30 points over two-time series champion Ron Silk.

Bonsignore made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with JGR during the 2024 season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in mid-June. During his debut, he led three laps. However, he finished in 22nd place after a multi-car wreck with 19 laps remaining in the race. He was running inside the top 10 before the incident.

“When we had the opportunity to work with the Joe Gibbs Racing team at New Hampshire last year, it was a perfect pairing,” Bonsignore said. “As soon as that weekend was over, we started looking at options to run a larger schedule in 2025 and it all came together. When you work with a team like JGR, you know you’re going to have a car in contention to win every race you run. We’re looking forward to having some fun and chasing trophies.”

Bonsignore grew up competing in go-karts. He has won four championships in the Whelen Modified Tour division with 45 career victories. Bonsignore has also won in 13 of his previous 14 seasons. His career highlights include 33 poles, 130 top-five results, 169 top-10 results and 5,442 laps led. His average finish is 7.9 through a total of 226 starts.

Bonsignore was one of nine competitors that piloted the JGR No. 19 Toyota in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity season. The entry finished in 15th place in the final owner’s standings with three top-five results and six top-10 results recorded.

Bonsignore’s complete Xfinity schedule and the JGR NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for the No. 19 “all-star” entry will be announced at a later date.

“We’re excited to have Justin back in our car in 2025,” Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for JGR, said. “He has proven himself over and over again in the modifieds and he did a great job for us at New Hampshire with no track time before the race started. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do with more opportunities to adapt to the Xfinity cars and working with the same team multiple times this season.”

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Joe Gibbs Racing will commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 15. Iy will be broadcast at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network.