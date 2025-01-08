Tiger Tari To Dubai For 24 Hour Race In GT4 BMW As One of 17 Americans Entered

Tari Bringing Home Repair Network Limited and PSA Systems to AGMC Racing by Simpson Motorsport BMW M4 GT4

DUBAI (January 8, 2024) – Following a 2024 season that included eight podiums in eight races in World Racing League (WRL) endurance races in the United States, Tiger Tari is starting the new year on a bigger stage in the middle east.

Tari is one of four drivers in the No. 438 ACMC Racing by Simpson BMW M4 GT4 who will race together in this weekend’s Michelin 24 Hours of Dubai, January 10 – 12 on the Dubai Autodrome.

Tari, a first-generation American proud to carry the stars and stripes around the world, is one of just 17 Americans on the extensive entry list for the race. Currently, 63 cars piloted by 267 drivers are entered in the twice-around-the-clock classic.

Previously, Tari and his Star Spangled Racing program competed in IMSA’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship.

“I had a great 2024, but it was intentionally under the radar compared to 2023 in the IMSA series,” Tari said. “I focused on improving my driving and my racing and it paid off. Starting 2025 in Dubai is the next step in that, competing in my first true professional 24 hour race on a big stage and am thrilled to bring Home Repair Network Limited and PSA Systems along with us on this BMW M4 GT4.”

Tari, classified as an AM driver for the race, will team with fellow AMs Timothy Docker (Great Britain) and William Tewiah (Ghana), along with semi-pro drivers Tudor Tudurachi (Romania) and Ramez Azzam (Canada) in a truly international line-up.

The BMW M4 GT4 is the same make and model of race car that Tari will use for American races during the 2025 season.

“The BMW M4 GT4 is one of the most fun race cars I’ve every driven,” Tari said. “I’m above average height, so the car really and truly fits me safely, unlike many of the GT3 and GT4 platforms that I’ve driven in the past. We can run this BMW M4 GT4 in so many places, so our future plans for Star Spangled Racing are still to be decided, but we’re going to get a great feel for this car over 24 hours and think we can be competitive.”

Joining Tari is Dubai is longtime partner PSA Systems, providing services to over 1,500 restoration contractors with Proven Software Applications for medium to large sized businesses. Home Repair Network Limited remains a part of his program as well as he travels internationally. HRNL provides impartial & accurate property claims validation, settlement and building repair services to many of the UK’s leading Insurance Co’s, Brokers and Loss Adjusters. Through its networks of locally based Building Damage Surveyors and Repair Contractors, all linked real time through an intelligent claims management platform, HRNL is able to deliver a rapid and responsive property repair service across all of the UK when assistance is requested.

Tari is on track at the Dubai Autodrome for the first time on Friday, January 10 at 9 a.m. local time, which is 12 a.m. midnight on the East Coast of the United States. The race begins at 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, January 11 (4 a.m. ET) and ends a full 24 hours later.

More information on the Michelin 24 Hours of Dubai can be found at 24HSeries.com.

About Star Spangled Racing:

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Star Spangled Racing was established in 2020 by first-generation American Tiger Tari. Star Spangled Racing accelerated quickly, moving from club and endurance events into professional racing just two years later with a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Championship GT Daytona (GTD) class in a partnership with NTE Sport. Tari extended his driving career by finishing the season in the LB Cup class of Lamborghini Super Trofeo during the 2022 season and 2023 seasons, and competed in the World Racing League in 2024. More information can be found at www.starspangledracing.com.