Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season passes and event tickets go on sale for 2025 races

Five Race Weekends Planned for 2025 Spectator Schedule

LEXINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 8, 2025) – Ticket sales open today at 10 a.m. ET for all five major race weekends scheduled for 2025 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Individual events and Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will be available at advance pricing offering fans savings online at midohio.com.

The 2025 Mid-Ohio spectator schedule features the return of all five race events from 2024 on the same weekends, highlighted by the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Fourth of July spectacular, MotoAmerica Superbikes action and IMSA sports car racing. Fans can catch all the action with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass now for a special advance price of $482 through April 21, then the price increases to $563. At the standard gate pricing for all event items included, the season pass provides a $625 value.

Visit midohio.com for a summary of all the benefits of a 2025 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass which includes Weekend General Admission, Grandstand Seat, Paddock Pass, Infield Parking and other exclusive offerings to enhance the Mid-Ohio experience. Additionally, these purchasers will get access to club weekends not open to the general public spread across April to October.

“Fans should act fast so they can catch all the top series at Mid-Ohio in 2025 at our lowest prices of the season,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Over the past several years, we have built a strong schedule featuring a variety of series, and we are happy to have consistency in our lineup with each event running on the same weekend as last year.”

Fans buying individual event tickets in advance save $20 off the gate price. Also, a limited number of Weekend Reserved RV spaces and Tent Camping are available for purchase now at advance pricing.

The 2025 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule is as follows:

June 6-8 O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge June 20-22 Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / Trans Am July 4-6 The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NTT INDYCAR SERIES event July 25-27 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration Aug. 15-17 Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio Five classes of MotoAmerica action

To kick off the five-event summer schedule, Mid-Ohio welcomes the thrills of IMSA sports car racing back for the second consecutive running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio, June 6-8, featuring a four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race. Two weeks later on June 20-22, the Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio follows with a jam-packed weekend featuring a mix of classic and contemporary sports car racing, including the ground-pounding Trans Am Series, and car shows.

July opens with Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Fourth of July weekend. Next, shifting from four-wheel to two-wheel action, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days returns to the facility for the 30th time, July 25-27. The Mid-Ohio tradition is one of the largest annual motorcycling gatherings in the world and features racing, bike shows, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America and more.

MotoAmerica closes the season with high-speed Superbike action. Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio, Aug. 15-17, returns to the famed road course for the second straight year with the eighth round of the 2025 MotoAmerica Steel Commander Superbike Championship featuring five different classes of two-wheel competition.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

For more information, visit midohio.com