LEGENDARY DARLINGTON DRAGWAY JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK FAMILY IN DIVISION 2

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (Jan. 9, 2025) – NHRA officials are pleased to announce the addition of Darlington Dragway to the NHRA Member Track Network, bringing the historic facility to the NHRA’s Southeast Division (Division 2) for the first time.

Located in Hartsville, S.C., the track first opened in 1977 and has been a standout venue for nearly 50 years. It has been a host for big-time events and grassroots drag racing for decades, boasting a strong commitment to the local racing scene. Darlington Dragway also aligns with NHRA’s mission for safe and exciting drag racing as it looks to continue to build on an already impressive legacy.

“Taking a legendary facility like Darlington to the next level is something I’ve always wanted,” Darlington Dragway President Jeff Miles said. “It just makes sense to have the most historic and largest facility in South Carolina be on board with a sanctioning body like NHRA, which has been in business for nearly 75 years. Great things are certainly in our future!”

As one of the over 100 NHRA Member Tracks, Darlington Dragway will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

Always featuring a full slate of racing each year, Darlington Dragway will host an impressive range of NHRA and local events during the 2025 season, giving an abundance of opportunities for racers and fans in the area.

“Adding a historic track like Darlington Dragway to the NHRA Member Track family for the first time is so exciting,” NHRA Division 2 Director Cody Savage said. “The track has a storied history and we look forward to seeing them continue to thrive as part of the NHRA network. It is a track dedicated to hosting incredible events for its local sportsman racers and perfectly complements NHRA mission to grow the sport at the grassroots level. We’re thrilled to work alongside this legendary facility for years to come.”

For more information about Darlington Dragway, visit www.darlingtondragaway.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

