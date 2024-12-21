LEAD FOOT CITY JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK FAMILY IN DIVISION 2

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 21, 2024) – Set for its exciting two-day grand opening festival this weekend, NHRA officials are pleased to announce the addition of Lead Foot City, a unique, all-purpose facility in Brooksville, Fla., to the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s Southeast Division (Division 2).

Billed as America’s Automotive Theme Park, the facility will cater to the large street legal racing scene in the area and offer a number of unique amenities at the track, including an 1/8-mile dragstrip, a drift and autocross pad, burnout pit, convention center, amphitheater, a variety of family-friendly events and more. Lead Foot City has also put safety first, creating an environment for everyone to race and aligning with NHRA’s mission for safe and exciting drag racing across the country.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the NHRA, having a unified vision of safety in motorsports. As a street car focused multi-purpose entertainment venue, Lead Foot City will be the first of its kind in the country,” said Achilles Thomas, Mayor of Lead Foot City. “Being a facility that is focused on the NHRA Street Legal program helps to bring NHRA back to its roots, giving racers a safe place to race without taking the fun out of it.”

As one of the more than 100 NHRA Member Tracks, Lead Foot City will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA racing opportunities in the future.

Following a spectacular two-day grand opening this weekend, Lead Foot City will host a variety of events during the 2025 season, ranging from drag racing to concerts to car shows and more. Lead Foot City’s members only club offers several benefits as well and is open to anyone interested in joining the facility.

Lead Foot City’s mission for safety lines up ideally with NHRA’s when it comes to street legal racing. Since its formation in 1951, NHRA has worked tirelessly to combat and eliminate the dangerous and illegal practice of street racing. To this day, that continues to be the primary mission for the association. One of the most effective tools in the fight against illegal street racing has been establishing Street Legal events, which are held regularly at NHRA member tracks.

“Bringing a track like Lead Foot City into the NHRA family is vital in today’s age of drag racing,” NHRA Division 2 Director Cody Savage said. “It is exactly the type of racetrack this company was founded on, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish with our Street Legal and Speed for All programs. Achilles and his team have a great vision for their members and the future of the track, and we look forward to seeing Lead Foot City thrive and deliver incredible events and experiences for the racing community.”

For more information about Lead Foot City and its grand opening weekend, visit www.leadfootcity.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.