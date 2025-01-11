2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM Playoffs and Final Announced

Charlotte, St. Louis, and Las Vegas Named as Host Cities

ANAHEIM, Calif. (January 10, 2025) – During today’s SMX World ChampionshipTM season opening press conference in Anaheim, CA, the SMX LeaugeTM announced that zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, The Dome at America’s Center, and The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final in September.

Last year’s historical season saw two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cement their place in the history books as both defended their inaugural year championships and won. At just 18, Haiden Deegan earned his second 250cc World Championship while Australian generational-talent Jett Lawrence, at 21, became the first-ever repeat 450cc World Champion in the premier class.

SMX World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 13 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The SMX World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 20 at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas after a very successful return to the city for last year’s championship final.

zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and its world famous four-lane dragstrip and dual grandstands provide the perfect backdrop to host an SMX World Championship Playoff round. The Charlotte area is a hotbed for fans of the sport and is an easy city to get to from most points in the Eastern region. 2025 will mark the third year in a row for the city and venue to host the opening round of the playoffs.

zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. will once again play host to the first round of the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Situated in the middle of the country, the Dome at America’s Center will be a perfect Midwest backdrop to host the second round of the playoffs. St. Louis is no stranger to the sport as the city has hosted 26 Monster Energy Supercross races since 1996 and has been a consistent host market on the schedule since. The venue has gone through several name changes over the years, but the Dome at America’s Center has long been lauded as having the best “dirt” in the world. The domed stadium and adjacent exhibition hall combined feature an impressively large footprint with which the master track builders will use to create a one-of-a-kind “motocross-inspired” SMX World Championship caliber track. The combination of event spaces will also provide a unique fan viewing experience unlike any other indoor stadium race.

Aptly named, The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is conveniently located just twenty minutes away from the world-famous Las Vegas strip. Last year’s sold-out event proved that fans were eager to get back to the “entertainment capital of the world” and enjoyed a plethora of unique VIP experiences that could only be concocted in a market like Las Vegas.

“The Strip” is one of the most iconic dragstrips in the country and joins zMAX Dragway as being one of just two dragstrips in the nation to feature four-wide racing. This expansive footprint allowed our master track builders to get very imaginative last year in creating the final SMX World Championship track and they will be eager to outdo themselves this year. Situated right across the street from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Strip is home to more than 50 events a year and provides an intimate viewing experience from the grandstands and suites while also offering fans the ability to “line the fence”, similar to what is done at a Pro Motocross event.

The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway provides an intimate viewing experience and loads of VIP options fitting for the “entertainment capital of the world”.

A variety of travel packages will be available to fans for the SMX World Championship Final. Please visit SMX World Championship Final Travel Packages for more details. Fans can purchase hotel and camping accommodations that include many ticketing and VIP experience options.

The SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points are automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. As in other sport playoffs, athletes will be competing for the sport’s ultimate World Championship title, and the prestige that comes from overcoming adversity through a 28-round, dual-discipline (indoor and outdoor) season, plus two SMX Playoffs and a Final.

All 17 rounds of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final will go on pre-sale, Tuesday, January 28, followed by public on-sale Tuesday, February 4. Friday FanFest, Saturday FanFest and camping options for each round and venue will be announced later in the season.

For information about the SuperMotocross World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

Instagram: @supermotocross

Facebook: @supermotocross

Twitter: @supermotocross

YouTube: @supermotocross

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About AMA Pro Motocross Championship:

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing:

MX Sports Pro Racing manages and produces the world’s most prestigious motocross series – the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship. The industry leader in off road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit www.mxsportsproracing.com.