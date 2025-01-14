Registration is now open for the 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track

Feb. 27th 5K coincides with the free INDYCAR Party in the Park community event in North Straub Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Jan. 14, 2025) – Runners and walkers have a special opportunity to “race on track” as one of the kickoff festivities for the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend. The 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track is set for Thursday, Feb. 27, and online registration is now open at gpstpete5k.com while supplies last.

The Police Athletic League (PAL) of St. Petersburg continues as the beneficiary from the 5K Run to support its many programs positively impacting local children. PAL will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from registration fees collected.

“The Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg is honored and excited to again be involved with this fun, family-friendly run/walk event and race week tradition,” said Heather Robb, executive director, Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. “Since 2017, contributions from the Firestone Grand Prix and proceeds from this 5K have totaled $333,265, helping PAL provide beneficial activities and experiences to hundreds of children living in our area. We are deeply thankful to our partners for their continued support, and we can’t wait to see everyone on the track next month!”

The 5K for runners and walkers will start and end on Bayshore Drive NE, adjacent to North Straub Park, and will join the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race course at Turn 9 on Central Avenue, where participants will proceed onto the track. The route is fully paved for the entire duration of the 5K distance.

The 5K Run will coincide with the INDYCAR Party in the Park community event which is open to all and free to enter. The party will take place in North Straub Park from 4-7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27 and provide fans the opportunity to see race cars up close, get driver autographs and more. After completing the 5K, participants are encouraged to join the gathering as the top finishers will be recognized on the INDYCAR Party in the Park stage.

“At last year’s 5K, we saw 1,200 participants take to the circuit in a sold out event. We encourage all interested runners and walkers to sign up early at the advance pricing to reserve your spot!” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “This is a terrific Grand Prix tradition giving race fans and locals the unique opportunity to run or walk the track. We are very proud of the lasting impact on our local youth by supporting the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg through this community event.”

An advance price of $40 is offered through Feb. 26, 2025, then the fee increases to $50 for race day signups if openings still remain on Thursday, Feb. 27. Additional charitable contributions are also accepted on the registration website to further the event’s impact in supporting the PAL mission.

5K Run Fast Facts

Event:

5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track benefiting the Police Athletic League

Date:

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET start (approximate)

Fee:

$40: now through Feb. 26, 2025

$50: Feb. 27, 2025 (race day)

﻿Registration includes race entry with chipped timing bib, commemorative finisher’s medal, T-shirt and a voucher good for two Friday General Admission tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.

Partners:

Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital

Tampa Bay Times

Valpak

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Michelob Ultra

Keel Farms

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

Registration Website: gpstpete5k.com

The 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track and INDYCAR Party in the Park on Thursday, Feb. 27 will commence an action-packed Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend. The schedule includes high-speed racing from five different series headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race on Sunday, March 2.

The complete racing and activities schedule for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding will be released soon. For additional ticket pricing, grandstand seating and festival information, visit gpstpete.com.

About Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg:

The Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg (PAL) – in partnership with the St. Petersburg Police Department – provides a safe, affordable place for children to go after school and during the summer where caring adults offer thoughtfully designed activities to help them succeed academically, make healthy lifestyle choices, and grow to be productive adults. For more information visit our website at www.stpetepal.org.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding:

The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding airs live on a national broadcast on FOX. FOX Sports named the race one of its “50 Events You Can’t Miss in 2025.” The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 4-6, 2025), Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (July 18-20, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on X at @GPSTPETE and Instagram at @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.