Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PR

RFK Racing Names Derrick Finley as Crew Chief for No. 60 Ford in 2025 NASCAR Cup Series

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 14, 2025) – Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK) has announced that NASCAR veteran Derrick Finley will serve as the Crew Chief for the organization’s third NASCAR Cup Series entry, the No. 60 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Preece, in the upcoming 2025 season.

Finley, who joined RFK in 2022, brings over 20 years of experience as a NASCAR crew chief. In addition to leading as a crew chief on multiple occasions, his career within the NASCAR ecosystem includes roles such as Director of Operations, Technical Director, and Competition Director with various organizations. RFK will rely on his strategic insight, leadership skills, and technical expertise to ensure that the No. 60 is fully integrated into RFK as it expands to a three-car organization in 2025.

Notably, Finley served as the crew chief for the #Stage60 program throughout the 2024 season, leading the No. 60 team in three races with drivers David Ragan (Daytona), Cam Waters (Sonoma) and Joey Hand (Chicago).

“We’re thrilled to have Derrick lead the No. 60 team,” said RFK driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski. “His experience and technical knowledge of the sport will play a crucial role in the initial development and growth of the No. 60 team.”

“I am incredibly excited to lead the No. 60 team,” said Finley. “I’m looking forward to working with Ryan (Preece) and the entire team. It’s a great opportunity to help start up a new team as we continue to grow at RFK Racing.”

“Derrick will be a big help in getting the team integrated in the RFK processes” added Preece. “His experience with the procedures the organization has in place will help lay the foundation for the No. 60 car.”

Finley, who holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of New Mexico, provides a unique blend of hands-on technical and engineering experience that will be of great benefit to the young team.

The No. 60 team will kick off its season with the Busch Light Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Feb. 2) before heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the famed Daytona 500 (Feb. 15).

About RFK Racing
RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Young’s Motorsports Signs Anthony Alfredo for 2025 Xfinity Series Campaign
Next article
CHEVROLET INDYCAR: Santino Ferrucci Press Conference Transcript

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Young’s Motorsports Signs Anthony Alfredo for 2025 Xfinity Series Campaign
01:23
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals new and updated rule policies for the 2025 season
03:38
Video thumbnail
Chase Sexton Dominates Supercross Opener in Anaheim
03:17
Video thumbnail
2025 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final Announced
01:37

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

CHEVROLET INDYCAR: Nolan Siegel Press Conference Transcript

Official Release -
NOLAN SIEGEL, driver of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, met with the media at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Content Days in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Read more

CHEVROLET INDYCAR: Christian Lundgaard Press Conference Transcript

Official Release -
CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, met with members of the media at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Content Days in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Read more

Forte Racing and Huntress Gear Up for the Iconic Rolex 24 at DAYTONA

Official Release -
Huntress Founder & CEO Kyle Hanslovan is set to accelerate the cybersecurity game by teaming up with Forte Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech Lamborghini GTD entry at this month’s iconic Rolex 24 at DAYTONA.
Read more

CHEVROLET INDYCAR: Santino Ferrucci Press Conference Transcript

Official Release -
SANTINO FERRUCCI, driver of the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, met with the media at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Content Days in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category