RFK Racing Names Derrick Finley as Crew Chief for No. 60 Ford in 2025 NASCAR Cup Series

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 14, 2025) – Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK) has announced that NASCAR veteran Derrick Finley will serve as the Crew Chief for the organization’s third NASCAR Cup Series entry, the No. 60 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Preece, in the upcoming 2025 season.

Finley, who joined RFK in 2022, brings over 20 years of experience as a NASCAR crew chief. In addition to leading as a crew chief on multiple occasions, his career within the NASCAR ecosystem includes roles such as Director of Operations, Technical Director, and Competition Director with various organizations. RFK will rely on his strategic insight, leadership skills, and technical expertise to ensure that the No. 60 is fully integrated into RFK as it expands to a three-car organization in 2025.

Notably, Finley served as the crew chief for the #Stage60 program throughout the 2024 season, leading the No. 60 team in three races with drivers David Ragan (Daytona), Cam Waters (Sonoma) and Joey Hand (Chicago).

“We’re thrilled to have Derrick lead the No. 60 team,” said RFK driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski. “His experience and technical knowledge of the sport will play a crucial role in the initial development and growth of the No. 60 team.”

“I am incredibly excited to lead the No. 60 team,” said Finley. “I’m looking forward to working with Ryan (Preece) and the entire team. It’s a great opportunity to help start up a new team as we continue to grow at RFK Racing.”

“Derrick will be a big help in getting the team integrated in the RFK processes” added Preece. “His experience with the procedures the organization has in place will help lay the foundation for the No. 60 car.”

Finley, who holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of New Mexico, provides a unique blend of hands-on technical and engineering experience that will be of great benefit to the young team.

The No. 60 team will kick off its season with the Busch Light Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Feb. 2) before heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the famed Daytona 500 (Feb. 15).

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.