Spire Motorsports, Michael McDowell Partner with B’laster for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Campaign

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 14, 2024) – Today, Spire Motorsports announced B’laster Holdings will join the team’s family of partners and serve as the primary sponsor for 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell in two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025. B’laster will also maintain an associate sponsorship presence with McDowell and the No. 71 Cup Series team across the 2025 season.

The B’laster livery will be showcased aboard McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet for the April 27 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and again when NASCAR’s senior circuit makes its debut at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City June 15.

Founded in 1957, B’laster’s portfolio of products includes penetrants, lubricants, cleaners, solvents, removers, grease, protectants, and refrigerants. The Ohio-based company first partnered with McDowell for multiple races during the 2024 season and has maintained a presence in NASCAR since 2019.

“B’laster and NASCAR go hand-in-hand,” said B’laster Products President & CEO, Randy Pindor. “It was a no-brainer for us that we wanted to continue to have a presence in the Cup Series. Michael McDowell really made some waves in 2024, and we are excited to be able to continue working with him and the Spire Motorsports team for 2025.”

McDowell, a native of Glendale, Ariz., is a veteran of 501 starts and a two-time Cup Series race winner. He made his series debut in 2008 and has since recorded six pole positions, 11 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s premier division.

“I’m thrilled to have the B’laster team join me at Spire Motorsports in 2025,” said McDowell. “B’laster was with me last year and I am thankful to have them partner with our No. 71 team. B’laster is so important to both the automotive and powersports spaces and their products are second to none. I hope I can take the B’laster colors to Victory Lane and make the most of our partnership.”

McDowell comes to Spire Motorsports from Front Row Motorsports where he was the organization’s leader in wins, starts, and top-five finishes. In addition to his victory in the 2021 Great American Race, the father of five proved his versatility with a road-course win in the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He earned NASCAR Cup Series Playoff berths in 2021 and 2023.

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, Feb. 16 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be the first NASCAR event streamed live on Amazon Prime. The first of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About B’laster Holdings…

B’laster Holdings has a portfolio of strong brands that consumers rely on to get the job done. With a legacy going back to 1957, B’laster prides itself on serving its customers with flexibility, while being a fun, people-focused place to work. Its brands include B’laster, AC Avalanche, Casite, Gunk, Liquid Wrench and Titeseal.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.