Young’s Motorsports Signs Anthony Alfredo for 2025 Xfinity Series Campaign

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 14, 2025): Young’s Motorsports announced today that Anthony Alfredo has joined the organization for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

The Ridgefield, C.T. native will pilot the team’s flagship No. 42 entry full-time with support from Dude Wipes and RANDCO Industries. The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 118 career Xfinity Series starts.

“I am very excited to join the Young’s Motorsports team this season,” Alfredo said. “I certainly respect what Tyler and his team are building.

“It’s clear they are determined to become a serious contender in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and I look forward to being a part of that. I am grateful for the opportunity and am ready to make the most of it.”

Set for their sophomore season of Xfinity Series competition, Young’s Motorsports is looking forward to building on their career-best fourth-place performance at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last April.

“This is huge for us,” Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young said of Alfredo. “Anthony is a wheelman. The Xfinity Series competition is stout, he absolutely has what it takes to win in this field. I am pumped we get to keep growing our Xfinity program with him this season.”

Longtime organization crew chief Andrew Abbott will continue to direct the work of the team’s Xfinity Series program. Since 2019, Abbott has had 130 Xfinity starts, including four top-’s and 13 top-10’s to his credit.

Alfredo will make his debut in the No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, on CW Network.

Established in 2009 and a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular since 2012, Young’s Motorsports owns 508 truck starts and two victories. The team expanded to full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2024, recording one top-five and two top-10 finishes in its inaugural season.

Connect with Anthony Alfredo by visiting AnthonyAlfredo.com, liking on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).