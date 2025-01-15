NASCAR Track News

Multi-Platinum Nashville Band Old Dominion To Rock the Pre-Race Stage at 66th Coca-Cola 600

  • Seven-time reigning Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music “Group of the Year” Old Dominion will bring their record-breaking hits to the pre-race stage ahead of the 66th running Coca-Cola 600, Sunday, May 25
  • The infield concert is free for all Coca-Cola 600 race ticket holders; fans can get stage-front access, including the concert and driver intros with a Track Pass upgrade
  • Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets can be purchased online at charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 15, 2025) – Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway will hit a high note as chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated country superstars Old Dominion bring their electrifying energy to the pre-race stage ahead of the 66th running Coca-Cola 600, Sunday, May 25.

Old Dominion has taken the industry by storm with smash hits like “Memory Lane,” “One Man Band” and “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.” With an incredible seven ACM “Group of the Year” award wins and record-breaking seven CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” titles, the renowned band is known for their electrifying live shows and fan-favorite anthems.

“We are thrilled to have Old Dominion headline the Coca-Cola 600 this May,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Their electrifying energy will undoubtedly elevate the day is sure to set the tone for an unforgettable weekend at America’s Home for Racing.”

Comprised of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers, Old Dominion has cemented its place as one of country music’s most popular bands. With nine No. 1 singles, five billion streams and over a dozen RIAA platinum and gold single certifications, the star-studded group is ready to rock yet another stage at the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

TICKETS:

The pre-race concert is free for all Coca-Cola 600 ticket holders. Upgrade to a Track Pass for stage-front access to the concert, driver introductions and more. To purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets, camping and upgrades, fans can visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram, or becoming a Facebook fan.

Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

