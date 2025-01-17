Weekend Schedule for the NASCAR at Circuit of The Americas Tripleheader

Fifth annual NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas to feature the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series as well as the IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.

Drivers will compete on the 2.4-mile, 17-turn National Course for the first time.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race will be extended from 68 laps to approximately 100 and provide nearly 50 percent more racing in front of fans in attendance.

AUSTIN, Texas (Jan. 17, 2025) – The fifth annual NASCAR at COTA event will once again play host to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and Xfinity Series (NXS) across a three-day race weekend, but this time on the 2.4-mile, 17-turn Circuit of The Americas (COTA) National Course layout. This will be the first road course event and first of two Texas visits of the season for both series. The weekend will also feature the IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (IMSA).

The tripleheader race weekend will be highlighted by the NXS Focused Health 250 sandwiched between two 45-minute IMSA races on Saturday, March 1, and then the marquee NCS EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2. NASCAR had competed previously on COTA’s 3.41-mile, 20-turn Full Course layout, but all three series will now compete on the National Course.

On-track action begins Friday, Feb. 28, with IMSA and NXS practice and qualifying sessions beginning at 12 p.m. CT. IMSA will be first on track with two practice sessions (12 p.m. and 2 p.m.), followed by NXS practice (4 p.m.) and qualifying (5 p.m.) and IMSA qualifying (6:30 p.m.).

All three series will be on track Saturday, March 1, with IMSA leading off with the first of two races at 8:40 a.m. The NCS takes over at 10 a.m. for their first practice followed by a second practice (10:45 a.m.) and qualifying (11:30 a.m.). The jam-packed day continues with the Focused Health 250 NXS race (1:30 p.m.) and ends with the second IMSA race (5 p.m.).

The weekend concludes with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The NCS and NXS will return to the Lone Star State along with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a May 2-4 visit to Fort Worth and Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Fans can take advantage of the “Texas Two-Step” promotion between NASCAR at COTA and TMS. Speedway Motorsports will offer ticket purchasers of either NCS race a 20 percent discount if they would like to attend both. Click HERE for more information on the “Texas Two-Step” promotion or to purchase tickets.

Tickets for children ages 12 and under are just $10 for the March 2 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NCS race and free for the March 1 NXS Focused Health 250 and IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. For individual tickets, weekend packages and camping, fans can visit NASCARatCOTA.com.

