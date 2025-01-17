NASCAR Track News
Christopher Bell (No. 20) chases Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs (No. 54) in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Photo Credit: NASCAR at COTA/Harold Hinson Photography

Weekend Schedule for the NASCAR at Circuit of The Americas Tripleheader

By Official Release
2 Minute Read
  • Fifth annual NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas to feature the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series as well as the IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.
  • Drivers will compete on the 2.4-mile, 17-turn National Course for the first time.
  • EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race will be extended from 68 laps to approximately 100 and provide nearly 50 percent more racing in front of fans in attendance.

AUSTIN, Texas (Jan. 17, 2025) – The fifth annual NASCAR at COTA event will once again play host to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and Xfinity Series (NXS) across a three-day race weekend, but this time on the 2.4-mile, 17-turn Circuit of The Americas (COTA) National Course layout. This will be the first road course event and first of two Texas visits of the season for both series. The weekend will also feature the IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (IMSA).

The tripleheader race weekend will be highlighted by the NXS Focused Health 250 sandwiched between two 45-minute IMSA races on Saturday, March 1, and then the marquee NCS EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2. NASCAR had competed previously on COTA’s 3.41-mile, 20-turn Full Course layout, but all three series will now compete on the National Course.

On-track action begins Friday, Feb. 28, with IMSA and NXS practice and qualifying sessions beginning at 12 p.m. CT. IMSA will be first on track with two practice sessions (12 p.m. and 2 p.m.), followed by NXS practice (4 p.m.) and qualifying (5 p.m.) and IMSA qualifying (6:30 p.m.).

All three series will be on track Saturday, March 1, with IMSA leading off with the first of two races at 8:40 a.m. The NCS takes over at 10 a.m. for their first practice followed by a second practice (10:45 a.m.) and qualifying (11:30 a.m.). The jam-packed day continues with the Focused Health 250 NXS race (1:30 p.m.) and ends with the second IMSA race (5 p.m.).

The weekend concludes with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Click HERE for the full weekend schedule.

The NCS and NXS will return to the Lone Star State along with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a May 2-4 visit to Fort Worth and Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Fans can take advantage of the “Texas Two-Step” promotion between NASCAR at COTA and TMS. Speedway Motorsports will offer ticket purchasers of either NCS race a 20 percent discount if they would like to attend both. Click HERE for more information on the “Texas Two-Step” promotion or to purchase tickets.

Tickets:

Tickets for children ages 12 and under are just $10 for the March 2 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NCS race and free for the March 1 NXS Focused Health 250 and IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. For individual tickets, weekend packages and camping, fans can visit NASCARatCOTA.com.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all things NASCAR at COTA by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@NASCARatCOTA). Keep up with all the latest information on the NASCAR at COTA website and mobile app.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Multi-Platinum Nashville Band Old Dominion To Rock the Pre-Race Stage at 66th Coca-Cola 600

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
JR Motorsports to attempt Cup debut with Justin Allgaier 2025 Daytona 500
04:09
Video thumbnail
Cody Ware will drive full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing
01:49
Video thumbnail
Young’s Motorsports Signs Anthony Alfredo for 2025 Xfinity Series Campaign
01:23
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals new and updated rule policies for the 2025 season
03:38

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Burt Myers, Team AmeriVet participating in 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray

Andrew Kim -
The 12-time Bowman Gray track champion and two-time NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, will pilot the No. 50 Chevrolet entry for Team AmeriVet for his first bid in a NASCAR premier series event at Bowman Gray for the Clash.
Read more

Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Continue Their Long-Standing Relationship with RCR and Dillon as...

Official Release -
Bass Pro Shops and Winchester announced today an exciting new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet being sponsored by both legendary outdoor brands.
Read more

PATRICK EMERLING ANNOUNCES GOAT POWER BIKES AS FIRST PARTNER FOR 2025 SEASON

Official Release -
Patrick Emerling announced he is partnering with GOAT Power Bikes for the The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15, 2025.
Read more

Dead On Tools Joins AM Racing and Harrison Burton for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity...

Official Release -
AM Racing proudly announced today that Dead On Tools, one of the world’s fastest-growing hardware and storage gear brands, will support Harrison Burton for multiple events throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category