Bass Pro Shops and Martin Truex Jr. Reunite For 2025 Daytona 500

Future Hall of Famer will drive the Bass Pro Shops No. 56 Toyota Camry XSE as he chases victory at the “Great American Race”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Jan. 16, 2025) – Bass Pro Shops announced today that it will be the primary sponsor for longtime partner Martin Truex Jr. for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.

Daytona will reunite the winning team that has been together since 2001 and included such career highlights for Truex as the 2017 Cup Series championship, the 2017 and 2023 Cup Series regular-season championships and the 2004 and 2005 Busch Series championships. His 34 race victories over a 21-year career include the 2016 and 2019 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2016 Southern 500.

“We are fired up to be back with Martin again at Daytona,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder. “We have had so many unforgettable moments throughout our more than 20-year relationship with Martin, on the track and out hunting and fishing together, and are looking forward to supporting him and conservation this year at Daytona!”

Truex announced his retirement from full-time racing last June, capping a memorable career that included nearly 700 NASCAR Cup Series races and will undoubtedly land him in the Hall of Fame. He was named one of 75 Greatest Drivers by a NASCAR panel in 2023.

“It’s such a blessing to have Bass Pro Shops with us again,” Truex said. “Johnny Morris and the entire Bass Pro family have supported me throughout my career, and I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what I did without them in my corner. I can’t thank them enough for being by my side as we go back to Daytona.”

Truex will be driving the No. 56 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE with Tricon Garage as it attempts to make its Cup Series debut at the “Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona Speedweek will kick off with practice and qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 12, followed by the Duels on Thursday, Feb. 13. The Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

A long and storied history of NASCAR partnerships

Bass Pro Shops has been a proud NASCAR sponsor and partner for the last 25-plus years. In addition to Truex, drivers sporting the Bass Pro Shops logo include legends like Dale Earnhardt Sr., Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon and Noah Gragson.

Additionally, it has sponsored and hosted the wildly popular Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway since 2016.

About Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”