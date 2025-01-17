NASCAR Cup PR

Community Choice Financial Family of Brands Returns as a Premier Front Row Motorsports Partner

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Speedy Cash and TitleMax Brands to Serve as Primary Partner of Zane Smith

Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith Attempt to Win SpeedyCash.com 250

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 17th, 2025) – Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, the dominant financial services provider to under-banked consumers, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a key partner across the organization’s NASCAR Cup and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams.

The program will be highlighted by Community Choice Financials’ Speedy Cash and TitleMax brands as anchor partners of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team.

Speedy Cash will serve as the primary partner of Smith in four NASCAR Cup Series events, starting at the Clash at Bowman Gray, then again at the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500. The green and black Speedy Cash machine will also hit the track at the Texas Motor Speedway and the fall race at the Kansas Speedway.

TitleMax will partner with the 25-year-old Huntington Beach, California native in four Cup Series events, starting at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The No. 38 TitleMax Ford Mustang Dark Horse will again be featured at the March Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, April’s Talladega Superspeedway race, and Darlington’s Southern 500.

Additionally, TitleMax will be a major associate partner of Noah Gragson and the newly minted No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. Both Speedy Cash and TitleMax will collaborate with Gragson and Smith in social media promotion, at-track and at-store displays and visits.

“I’m grateful to have Speedy Cash’s support in my return to FRM,” said Smith. “We made a lot of good memories together in the Truck Series, and I hope we can make more in the Cup Series.”

Speedy Cash and TitleMax will also play a crucial role in Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, partnering with the drivers for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway in May, where Riggs and Smith will race for a trip to the Speedy Cash Victory Lane.

Community Choice Financial is excited for their return to Front Row Motorsports.

“The Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (CCF) is ecstatic to be back with Zane and Front Row Motorsports (FRM), said Bill Baker, President, CCF. “We are proud of this partnership and believe Zane along with the other FRM drivers represent our brands with class. Our thousands of teammates and customers are excited to ride along for what we hope is a safe and successful race season!”

For more information about Speedy Cash and TitleMax, visit www.speedycash.com and www.TitleMax.com

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.

About TITLEMAX

As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Bass Pro Shops and Martin Truex Jr. Reunite For 2025 Daytona 500
Next article
Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Continue Their Long-Standing Relationship with RCR and Dillon as Primary Sponsor on the Iconic No. 3 Car for 17 Races

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
JR Motorsports to attempt Cup debut with Justin Allgaier 2025 Daytona 500
04:09
Video thumbnail
Cody Ware will drive full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing
01:49
Video thumbnail
Young’s Motorsports Signs Anthony Alfredo for 2025 Xfinity Series Campaign
01:23
Video thumbnail
NASCAR reveals new and updated rule policies for the 2025 season
03:38

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Burt Myers, Team AmeriVet participating in 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray

Andrew Kim -
The 12-time Bowman Gray track champion and two-time NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, will pilot the No. 50 Chevrolet entry for Team AmeriVet for his first bid in a NASCAR premier series event at Bowman Gray for the Clash.
Read more

Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Continue Their Long-Standing Relationship with RCR and Dillon as...

Official Release -
Bass Pro Shops and Winchester announced today an exciting new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet being sponsored by both legendary outdoor brands.
Read more

PATRICK EMERLING ANNOUNCES GOAT POWER BIKES AS FIRST PARTNER FOR 2025 SEASON

Official Release -
Patrick Emerling announced he is partnering with GOAT Power Bikes for the The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15, 2025.
Read more

Dead On Tools Joins AM Racing and Harrison Burton for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity...

Official Release -
AM Racing proudly announced today that Dead On Tools, one of the world’s fastest-growing hardware and storage gear brands, will support Harrison Burton for multiple events throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category