Community Choice Financial Family of Brands Returns as a Premier Front Row Motorsports Partner

Speedy Cash and TitleMax Brands to Serve as Primary Partner of Zane Smith

Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith Attempt to Win SpeedyCash.com 250

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 17th, 2025) – Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, the dominant financial services provider to under-banked consumers, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a key partner across the organization’s NASCAR Cup and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams.

The program will be highlighted by Community Choice Financials’ Speedy Cash and TitleMax brands as anchor partners of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team.

Speedy Cash will serve as the primary partner of Smith in four NASCAR Cup Series events, starting at the Clash at Bowman Gray, then again at the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500. The green and black Speedy Cash machine will also hit the track at the Texas Motor Speedway and the fall race at the Kansas Speedway.

TitleMax will partner with the 25-year-old Huntington Beach, California native in four Cup Series events, starting at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The No. 38 TitleMax Ford Mustang Dark Horse will again be featured at the March Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, April’s Talladega Superspeedway race, and Darlington’s Southern 500.

Additionally, TitleMax will be a major associate partner of Noah Gragson and the newly minted No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. Both Speedy Cash and TitleMax will collaborate with Gragson and Smith in social media promotion, at-track and at-store displays and visits.

“I’m grateful to have Speedy Cash’s support in my return to FRM,” said Smith. “We made a lot of good memories together in the Truck Series, and I hope we can make more in the Cup Series.”

Speedy Cash and TitleMax will also play a crucial role in Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, partnering with the drivers for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway in May, where Riggs and Smith will race for a trip to the Speedy Cash Victory Lane.

Community Choice Financial is excited for their return to Front Row Motorsports.

“The Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (CCF) is ecstatic to be back with Zane and Front Row Motorsports (FRM), said Bill Baker, President, CCF. “We are proud of this partnership and believe Zane along with the other FRM drivers represent our brands with class. Our thousands of teammates and customers are excited to ride along for what we hope is a safe and successful race season!”

For more information about Speedy Cash and TitleMax, visit www.speedycash.com and www.TitleMax.com

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.

About TITLEMAX

As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.