Jimmie Johnson confirms his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Race Schedule

7x NASCAR champion will campaign a two-race schedule in the No. 84 Carvana Toyota

STATESVILLE, N.C. (January 16, 2025) – Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s co-owner Jimmie Johnson announced today his racing plans for 2025.

Johnson, who ran nine NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024, will once again attempt the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 16th marking his 22nd appearance in “The Great American Race.” Additionally, Johnson will race in NASCAR’s ‘longest’ event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, on May 25. Both races will have the branding and colors of Phoenix, Arizona-based Carvana on the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE, as the special partnership between Johnson and Carvana enters its fifth season together.

“I’m so proud of the relationship we have built with Carvana,” said Johnson. “They have always been supportive of my dreams and always find innovative ways to connect with fans. As my days behind the wheel of a racecar continue to wind down, the partnership with Carvana continues to celebrate my career and it’s such an honor.”

Not only will Johnson feel the homecoming vibes, but he will surpass a significant milestone. As he takes the green flag at Charlotte for 600 miles of racing action, it will mark his 700th NASCAR Cup Series start. It is such a fitting place to make a significant start at, noting that he has visited victory lane at Charlotte eight times throughout his career, four of which coming from the Coca-Cola 600.

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, and a partner known for its innovative and thoughtful paint schemes, will announce Johnson’s livery in late January, just ahead of the two-time DAYTONA 500 winner’s return to the iconic Florida track.

“We’re incredibly excited to support Jimmie and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for a third season,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana’s co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Jimmie’s legacy in NASCAR is unparalleled, and our team is committed to creating a special livery that measures up to his 700th start milestone. Stay tuned for what we have in store!”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025,” said Johnson. “These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I’ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them. The DAYTONA 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR – there’s nothing like it. Charlotte Motor Speedway is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s always felt like ‘home’ to me.”

The DAYTONA 500 will take place on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET, live on FOX, kicking off the official start of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

ABOUT CARVANA: Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can find a car, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of delivery or local pick-up as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a premier auto racing organization co-founded by entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The club competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Jimmie Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty – “The King” – serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition. For more information: www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com