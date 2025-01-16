DENSO TO CONTINUE AS TITLE SPONSOR OF NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS AT SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, Calif. (Jan. 15, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today that DENSO will continue as the title sponsor of the annual NHRA national event at scenic Sonoma Raceway.

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals will take place July 25-27 in Sonoma, and is part of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. This year’s race marks the 10 year anniversary of DENSO serving as title sponsor for an NHRA national event.

The annual trek to wine country in Sonoma and picturesque Sonoma Raceway is one of the highlights on the NHRA circuit. For nearly four decades, fans have been treated to a scenic racing facility that is also one of the fastest tracks on the NHRA tour, showcasing incredible performances year after year.

The title sponsorship in Sonoma continues DENSO’s long relationship with NHRA, and DENSO also partners with a number of top NHRA competitors, including Pro Stock Motorcycle riders Matt and Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and John Hall, as well as 2024 U.S. Nationals Top Fuel winner Clay Millican and his 11,000-horsepower dragster.

“DENSO is proud to continue its sponsorship of the NHRA Sonoma Nationals,” said DENSO Marketing and Communications Manager Daniel Muramoto. “This event has been a cornerstone of our longstanding commitment to the NHRA and its passionate fans. This partnership reflects our dedication to innovation and performance both on and off the track, and we’re excited to once again be part of the action at Sonoma Raceway in 2025 and for years to come.”

The 2025 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals will again feature the GETTRX NHRA All- Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout as well. Riders will compete in the Callout style specialty event, picking their first-round opponent in a bonus event that features big money and bragging rights. Matt Smith won the GETTRX NHRA All- Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout a year ago, finishing off a stellar weekend with a DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals victory.

Joining him in the winner’s circle last year was Top Fuel’s Antron Brown, who went on to win his fourth Top Fuel championship, Funny Car standout Bob Tasca III and Pro Stock rising star Aaron Stanfield.

Brown now has five Top Fuel wins at the fan-favorite facility, matching Doug Kalitta for the most in Top Fuel history. John Force’s eight Sonoma victories leads all Funny Car drivers, while reigning Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson has a class-best six victories at Sonoma Raceway. Matt Smith has two Sonoma wins in Pro Stock Motorcycle to lead active riders in the two-wheeled category.

“DENSO has been a tremendous partner for many years and we’re thrilled to see them continue as the title sponsor of one of our marquee events, the NHRA Sonoma Nationals,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “They’ve helped make a great race even better, and it’s one everyone looks forward to each year. Denso’s support of NHRA and its race teams has been outstanding, and we’re excited about many more great years of working together.”

To purchase tickets to the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company’s 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO’s operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.