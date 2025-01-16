NHRA

CONCHO VALLEY DRAGWAY JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK FAMILY IN DIVISION 4

By Official Release
SAN ANGELO, TEXAS (Jan. 16, 2025) – NHRA officials are thrilled to announce the addition of Concho Valley Dragway to the NHRA Member Track Network in the NHRA’s South Central Division (Division 4).

Located in the heart of West Texas, Concho Valley Dragway has quickly become a hub for motorsport excitement. The Winger family, led by Mark Winger, transformed the track from concept to reality, emphasizing a commitment to safety, community and the future of drag racing, establishing the facility as a premier destination in the area.

“Becoming an NHRA Member Track solidifies our commitment to providing a safe, family-friendly environment for racing,” Concho Valley Dragway Owner Mark Winger said. “The NHRA brings a wealth of knowledge and resources that help tracks like ours thrive. With their guidance, we’re able to ensure the safety of our racers, the enjoyment of our fans, and the bright future of drag racing here in San Angelo.”

As one of the more than 100 NHRA Member Tracks, Concho Valley Dragway will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

Joining the NHRA Member Track network also connects Concho Valley Dragway with a larger community of motorsport enthusiasts. Fans and racers can look forward to a packed schedule of thrilling competitions, exciting family events, and the opportunity to see some of the region’s best talent at the facility.

“The Winger family has shown incredible passion and perseverance in bringing Concho Valley Dragway to life,” NHRA Division 4 Director Jonathan Johnson said. “Their hard work and attention to detail have made this track not only a top-notch facility, but also a welcoming space for racers and fans alike. It’s an honor to welcome them to the NHRA Member Track family, and we’re excited to see the positive impact they’ll continue to make in the drag racing community.”

For more information about Concho Valley Dragway, including their event schedule for the season, visit www.conchovalleydragway.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

