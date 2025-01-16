SPENCER SPEEDWAY TO OPEN WITH 35TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO TOMMY DRUAR AND TONY JANKOWIAK 110

110 Laps of Race of Champions Modified Series Action to Open 70th Season at Spencer –

Williamson, N.Y. – (January 16, 2025) – Race of Champions management along with the Druar and Jankowiak families have agreed to run the “35th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110” on the 70th annual opening night at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, NY, on Friday, May 23rd.

The race was postponed twice in 2024 at Lancaster (NY) Motorplex and will now take place on Friday, May 23 at Spencer Speedway. The 36th annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110 will take place later in the Summer at Lancaster on Saturday, August 16.

“This race is very important to the families associated with it,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “The families wanted to make sure it was run and we came to an agreement to make it possible as a highlighted event and part of the Spencer Speedway schedule. It is an honor to host this event. We are looking forward to a great night to celebrate two of the greatest competitors in our region as well celebrate the sport they loved.”

This event completes the scheduling process for the Race of Champions Modified Series in 2025.

Six (6) events will highlight the 2025 schedule at Spencer Speedway along with an open practice early in the season.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions.

Advanced discount tickets will be available online at MyRacePass on the Race of Champions website; www.rocmodifiedseries.com.

All Race of Champions "Family of Series" events will be streamed on RoCModifiedSeries.TV powered by Racing America.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Racing America, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 75th annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2025 and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

2025 Race of Champions Modified Series Schedule

Day Month Date Track

Saturday April 12 Lake Erie Speedway

Saturday April 19 Mahoning Valley Speedway

Saturday May 10 Chemung Speedrome

Friday May 23 Spencer Speedway

Thursday June 26 Lancaster Motorplex

Saturday July 5 Evans Mills Raceway Park

Friday July 11 Spencer Speedway

Saturday July 26 Holland Speedway

Saturday August 9 Chemung Speedrome

Saturday August 16 Lancaster Motorplex

Friday August 29 Spencer Speedway

Saturday September 13 Lake Erie Speedway

Saturday October 11 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park