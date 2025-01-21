Rush Truck Centers Enters into Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Reunites with Noah Gragson in 2025 for Multiple Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 21, 2025) – Entering into their 16th year of NASCAR partnerships, Texas-based commercial vehicle dealer, Rush Truck Centers, will join Noah Gragson and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Since 1965, Rush Truck Centers has been the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry, earning their reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. Rush Truck Centers provides their customers with an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, and more with over 150 dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada.

Having partnered with the 26-year-old Las Vegas native at Stewart-Haas Racing during the 2024 season, Rush Truck Centers will now move with Gragson to FRM, serving as the primary partner of Gragson and the No. 4 team in eight NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, beginning at the Daytona 500. Rush will also serve as a full-season associate partner for Gragson and the No. 4 team. Additionally, the partnership will go beyond the racetrack, with all three of FRM’s NASCAR Cup Series racecars being transported via Peterbilt Model 389 tractors provided by Rush Truck Centers, making Rush Truck Centers the “Official truck dealer and service center of Front Row Motorsports.”

Below is the full race schedule for the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

· 2/16 – Daytona International Speedway (Daytona, FL)

· 3/2 – Circuit of the Americas (Austin, TX)

· 5/4 – Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

· 5/11 – Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

· 6/1 – Nashville Superspeedway (Nashville, TN)

· 7/27 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indianapolis, IN)

· 9/13 – Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, TN)

· 10/19 – Talladega Superspeedway (Talladega, AL)

Gragson shares his excitement in continuing to carry the Rush Truck Centers brand.

“It’s always a ton of fun representing Rush Truck Centers both on and off the track. Rusty and the entire Rush Truck Centers team create a welcoming, family atmosphere—race days are all about coming together, having a great time, and connecting with new faces while catching up with old friends,” said Gragson. “We’re thrilled to have Rush Truck Centers support us at eight races this year, continuing the incredible partnership we built last season. I’m super excited to see what we can achieve together in 2025!”

Rush Truck Centers also comments on their new partnership with FRM and continued relationship with Gragson.

“Rush Truck Centers is proud to continue our active involvement in NASCAR with this move to FRM as the primary sponsor of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Rush Enterprises. “We’ve been involved in racing since 2010 and have a passion for winning – in business and on the track. We see that same passion in Noah and the entire FRM team, so we are excited to be part of the storied history of the No. 4 car as we begin this new chapter in our NASCAR story,” Rush continued.

Gragson will debut the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse on February 16th at the Daytona International Speedway for the “Great American Race”, the Daytona 500. Fans can watch the action live on FOX at 2:30 pm ET. Fans can also listen live from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.