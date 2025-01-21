SUNNYD Kicks Off the 2025 Regular Season with Hyak Motorsports at the Daytona 500

Company Will Serve as the Primary Sponsor for the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro for Multiple Races During the NASCAR Cup Series Season

Harrisburg, N.C. (Jan. 20, 2025) — HYAK Motorsports welcomes back SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, as a race team partner for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

SUNNYD, will serve as the primary sponsor for five Cup Series races for driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr and the No. 47 team. For the sixth race, Hungry Jack, a sister brand to SUNNYD, will sponsor Stenhouse through Hometown Food Company.

In addition to joining the team for these primaries, SUNNYD will serve as an associate sponsor for the No. 47 team all season.

“The 2025 season marks the tenth consecutive year that SUNNYD is a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series. We have been with Ricky since his 2013 rookie season and are excited to have him in this SUNNYD paint scheme for the Clash and Daytona 500,” said Henk Hartong, Chairman of SUNNYD. “We’re grateful to our fans and customers for their loyal support of SUNNYD and what can be considered the best paint scheme on the track. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Hyak Motorsports and the No. 47 car and splashing SUNNYD on Ricky in victory lane.”

This vibrant paint scheme will debut at the highly anticipated NASCAR Clash on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., before it kicks off the regular season at the iconic Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16, a “Crown Jewel” race in which Stenhouse is a former winner.

“SUNNYD has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my career,” said Stenhouse, the 2023 Daytona 500 Champion. “We’ve become family. I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship at Hyak Motorsports and trying to get them in victory lane this year.”

After Daytona, SUNNYD will be on the car April 13 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and May 4 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. It will also adorn the hood of the No. 47 Chevrolet for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race on May 18 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, for which Stenhouse secured a spot in the main event by virtue of his Oct. 6, 2024 victory at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Brynwood Partners will also showcase Hungry Jack, part of the Hometown Food Company, on June 28 in the Saturday night race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the non-points paying race of the Cook Out Clash at the historic quarter-mile track of Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 2, before heading south for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 Feb. 16 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Live coverage of both races will air on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company:

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America’s most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG and DAILY’S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SUNNYD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

About Hometown Food Company:

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand’s shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White®, and Birch Benders® brands. For more information on Hometown Foods, please visit hometownfoodcompany.com.

About Hyak Motorsports:

Hyak Motorsports is a race-winning NASCAR team co-owned by Gordon Smith, Ernie Cope, Mark Hughes, and Brad Daughtery as of Nov. 18, 2023. The Harrisburg, North Carolina-based organization won the 2023 Daytona 500 with driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr and has accumulated two other wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, please visit the newly rebranded team at HyakMotorsports.com and on social at Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.