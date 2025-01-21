Workforce, Spire Motorsports Partner for Multiyear Agreement

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 21, 2025) – Today, Spire Motorsports announced a multi-year partnership with Workforce – Occupational Health & Safety Solutions to support Michael McDowell, driver of the No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1, as the team ramps up for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season.

Workforce is an occupational healthcare industry specialist in work injury management focused on connecting injured employees to high-quality medical care. Centered on expediting treatment, care, and recovery, Workforce coordinates communication between telephonic physicians, medical providers, employers, insurance carriers, and employees. Workforce also offers medical bill repricing solutions, injury recordability investigation, and employer services including new hire onboarding, DOT & CDL certifications, drug screenings, return-to-work physicals, and more.

This partnership kicks off the 2025 Cup Series campaign when Workforce will serve as the primary sponsor of McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet at the February 2 pre-season Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Workforce livery will return on March 9 at the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway, then again on August 16 for the night race at Richmond Raceway. Workforce will also ride along on the No. 71 entry as an associate partner throughout the 2025 Cup Series season.

This year marks the Pennsylvania-headquartered organization’s 30th anniversary as McDowell looks to earn his third-career victory in NASCAR’s premier division. The Glendale, Ariz., native completed his eighth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season while earning two top-five and seven top-10 finishes during the 2024 campaign. McDowell led a career-high 256 laps and earned six pole positions, the most of any Cup Series driver last season.

“I am thankful to have Workforce onboard with us this season and I look forward to kicking off this new partnership at the Clash,” said McDowell. “It’s an exciting time for the sport, especially to be able to race at Bowman-Gray Stadium to start the year. I’m really looking forward to representing the Workforce team. Workforce aims to make sure that any injuries at the workplace are managed as efficiently as possible and, of course, you never want to see anyone get hurt at work. But if it does happen, Workforce eliminates so much unnecessary stress. I am looking forward to having them at the track as they celebrate their 30th anniversary.”

“Workforce has now been involved in motorsports for many years and we genuinely understand the impact NASCAR provides in expanding our brand to potential new partners nationwide. We are excited to partner with Spire Motorsports and a seasoned veteran in Michael McDowell”, said Zachary Roberts, Workforce’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will kick off racing festivities for the 2025 season and will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, Feb. 2 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. NASCAR’s annual pre-season exhibition race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Workforce…

Workforce is an Occupational Health and Safety Solutions firm based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with partners throughout North America. For over thirty years, Workforce continues to provide support to clients through the operation of three divisions – Work Injury Management, Medical Bill Repricing, and Employer Services. The Work Injury Management Division provides access to telephonic physician services with expedited access to our nationwide network of specialty, imaging, and therapy providers – and employer access to OSHA recordable injury investigation and impact mitigation services, preferred medical provider panel development, and more. The Medical Bill Repricing Division provides cost containment to clients by minimizing incident, experience, and injury frequency rates, reducing exposure to insurance premium increases. The Employer Services Division provides employee onboarding and testing services, corporate safety committee oversight, required annual certification coordination, and integration of any required testing, licensing, or accreditation. Since 1995, Workforce’s mission is developing long-term partnerships with employers that facilitate successful and positive impacts on health and safety issues encountered by their employees at the workplace. To learn more visit WorkforceOHSS.com, or Facebook/X/Instagram @WorkforceOHSS.

About Spire Motorsports…

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.