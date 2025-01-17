Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Continue Their Long-Standing Relationship with RCR and Dillon as Primary Sponsor on the Iconic No. 3 Car for 17 Races

Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Will Spotlight Conservation and Promote Our Great Outdoor Heritage to Worldwide Audience

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (January 17, 2025) – Bass Pro Shops and Winchester announced today an exciting new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet being sponsored by both legendary outdoor brands.

This is a natural pairing, given the long and storied relationship between the two brands, rooted in a shared dedication to conservation efforts and promoting our outdoor heritage.

“We’re proud to have the Winchester team join us to salute the sportsmen and women of America on the legendary No. 3 RCR car,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “We’re all very grateful to our longtime friends, Richard Childress and his grandson Austin Dillon, for their ongoing support of conservation and for being terrific ambassadors for our company and the traditions of hunting, fishing and conservation in America.”

For more than 50 years, Bass Pro Shops has blazed a trail in the retail landscape for outdoor enthusiasts, forging a place as North America’s premier outdoor retailer, with a foundation built on conservation and giving outdoorsmen and women everything they need for their outdoor adventures.

Today, there are nearly 200 retail destinations and boat centers throughout the United States and Canada, offering unforgettable immersive shopping experiences while providing thrills to guests of all ages.

Shared Commitment to Conservation Efforts

Winchester – The American Legend – has been known for its rich history and heritage for nearly 160 years. It is known throughout the world as an industry leader in promoting conservation, shooting sports and our hunting heritage.

“Winchester remains one of the most iconic brands in the world, known for innovative products and a devout legacy in supporting the shooting sports, hunting, conservation, and the primary supplier of small caliber ammunition to the U.S. military,” said Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester Ammunition. “This is an exciting alignment that allows us to connect with the NASCAR audience.”

Together, Bass Pro Shops and Winchester are tied by their commitment to conservation causes, protecting our natural places for future generations to enjoy, and celebrating everything about the great outdoors. This NASCAR partnership will bring that message to new audiences and spread it throughout the world.

A Story of Dedication, Heritage, and High-Speed Success

The No. 3 Chevrolet, one of the most iconic cars in NASCAR history, carries a storied legacy from its days with the late Dale Earnhardt. Austin Dillon, the grandson of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, has continued to honor that tradition, bringing new energy and excitement to the revered number.

“Johnny Morris is not only a good friend, but one of the greatest conservationists of our lifetime,” said Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of Richard Childress Racing. “Bass Pro Shops has been a longtime supporter of RCR and Austin, and we are excited to have Winchester join the fold this season on the No. 3 car. Everyone in this great country has the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, making memories that you’ll never forget. Together we will continue to spread the mission of conservation to ensure future generations have that same ability.”

Austin Dillon is one of the most exciting stars in the NASCAR Cup Series, with wins in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2018 Daytona 500. He won Rookie of the Year honors in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series and later won the season championship on both circuits.

“Bass Pro Shops has supported me throughout every step of my career, and to have Winchester aboard our No. 3 Chevrolet this season will be a special addition,” said Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet. “I remember hunting my first deer on my grandfather’s lap at the at the age of seven. Now, I’m able to experience the outdoors with my family and children, and pass down the American values of hunting, fishing, and supporting conservation.”

Driving the historic No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Dillon is a five-time winner in the Cup Series who has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs five times.

Fans can catch Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet on track when the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series officially kicks off at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in February.

